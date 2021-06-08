LEITCHFIELD — No late-inning rescues needed for Owensboro Catholic in the 3rd Region Tournament baseball championship game.
The Aces dropped Ohio County 11-4 for the regional championship Monday night at Grayson County High School.
It was the first regional baseball championship for the Aces since they won back to back in 2004 and 2005.
Mitchell Sims was head coach for the Aces in this matchup because of Derek Hibbs was serving a suspension because he was ejected from the Hancock County game on Sunday.
KHSAA rules mandate a multi-game suspension if a coach is thrown out of a game. Catholic didn’t know if Hibbs would be out for two or three games.
Catholic scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to upend Hancock County 7-6 in the semifinals on Sunday.
Since Hibbs couldn’t be at the ballpark to celebrate with the team, it was poignant that his young son Devin was hoisted up by Catholic’s players while holding up the regional championship trophy after the game.
“Hibbs was my pitching coach when I was here, he and I have a good relationship,” said Sims, who was Catholic’s head coach in 2011 and 2012. “It was a group effort from the coaching staff.
“Coach Hibbs is a good friend of mine. For me to have the opportunity to step in and help the coaching staff, that’s a real honor. The players have been doing it all year long.”
Catholic will face 2nd Region winner Lyon County on Saturday in the Semi-State 2 at Western Kentucky University.
The Aces were steady and ready to go in the regional championship game.
“When you finish a game like we did last night, it’s hard to get over it and turn the page,” Sims said. “The guys did a good job of settling in.”
Catholic had a 5-0 lead after two innings, with Sam McFarland and Luke Scales each hitting 2-run doubles in the second, when Catholic put up four runs.
A combination of walks and singles by Ohio County in the top of the fourth helped it score four runs and cut the deficit to 5-4.
Catholic starter Finley Munsey struggled in the fourth, and reliever Hunter Small came in for the fifth inning and he effectively shut down the Eagles the rest of the way, giving up a triple but nothing else damaging.
“I was just trying to pound the strike zone,” Small said. “I knew they couldn’t catch up to my fastball. I think I threw one curve ball.
“There’s never a doubt in our pitching staff. People always ask me who’s our ace, I say five to seven people are our ace.”
“Those two guys are horses, and we’ve got a lot of them on this team,” Sims said. “When you’ve got a guy like Finley, who is busting it, but maybe doesn’t have his best stuff, then you have Hunter who comes in and shuts it down, that’s what we needed.”
Scales nailed a solo home run in the fifth inning over the left-field wall to push Catholic’s cushion to 6-4. The Aces left no doubt in the bottom of the sixth inning.
McFarland and Scales had RBI singles and Finley Munsey added a 2-run single. Jamison Wall hit an RBI double in the 5-run bottom of the sixth.
“Scales is a beast, he puts the team on his back, and we’ve got several of them on this team,” Sims said. “For a team to be fortunate enough to have multiple threats that are consistent?
“They do it every night, and when they’re not doing it, they’re picking guys up. It’s a true leadership thing. It makes it easy for a guy like me to step in this situation and be a part of it.”
OHIO COUNTY 004 000 — 4 3 1
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 140 015 — 11 11 0
WP-F. Munsey. LP-Addis. 2B-McFarland, Scales, Wall (C). 3B-Smith (O). HR-Scales (C).
