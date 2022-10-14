Owensboro Catholic didn’t let a 3rd Region Girls Soccer championship get away from it this time.
The Lady Aces got rolling early with goal scoring, and its defense kept Ohio County from getting hardly any quality chances in a 4-0 win Thursday night at Eagle Stadium.
Jahaira Ward scored the first and last goals of the game for Owensboro Catholic, which will take a 17-5-1 record into the KHSAA State Soccer Tournament.
Catholic will face the winner of the 6th Region, which will be decided between Whitefield Academy and Mercy on Friday. The state tournament game will be Monday or Tuesday and the home site will be determined by the winning teams’ RPI numbers.
Catholic coach Andy Hines is glad his team will be playing in the semistate this year. Ohio County beat Catholic 2-1 in the regional championship game in 2021.
“We felt like we should’ve had it last year,” Hines said. That was a big challenge for us, we got in the weight room and tried to put on some muscle, we knew if we got to this game it would be a physical battle. Our goal is to get to state, compete and do some damage. This is always the goal.”
Ginny Young crossed a ball into the box that Ward converted for a 1-0 lead in the third minute. Maddie Hayden found Katie Riney in the middle of the box, Riney’s shot was deflected by the keeper and it went in for a 2-0 lead in the seventh minute.
Young’s shot was deflected and Hayden cleaned it up for a goal and a 3-0 in the 12th minute.
The final goal from Ward came in the last 10 minutes.
“Ginny slotted one in to the 18 and I finished it,” Ward said of her first goal. “Maddie laid it back to me, I was outside the 18 and I saw that it was open and took the shot (second goal). It was really good for us to get the lead early. We were communicating really well together, we were using everybody as a unit instead of being really direct.”
Ohio County’s Emily Goff had 44 goals heading into this regional championship, and keeping her under control was the focus for Catholic’s defense.
“Annie Helwig did a fantastic job of picking up Goff, slowing her down,” Hines said. “We knew there were pockets in the corners, so we played in the corners early, we got in. I think we were a little unfortunate we didn’t have a couple more, but when you win 4-0 you can really complain. I told them after we got on them early we had the game in the bag.”
Junior keeper Abby Payne was credited with four saves.
“It was huge motivating us,” Payne said of the regional final loss last season. “We picked up our heads and passed. Our defense played really well, I’m proud of them.”
Ohio County finished its season 13-7.
