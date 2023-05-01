Weather played havoc with championship Sunday in the All ‘A’ Softball State Tournament, with some lightning, a little rain, a little hail, and a whole lot of wind at Jack C. Fisher Park.
Owensboro Catholic played through it all to win its second straight All ‘A’ state championship with a 7-1 victory over Bethlehem in the finals. Catholic also beat Bracken County 5-2 and Holy Cross 3-0 in the All ‘A’ semifinals and quarterfinals Sunday.
This was the second straight All ‘A’ state softball championship for Catholic.
“Isn’t it awesome?” Catholic coach Jeremy Phelps said. “Right now it feels pretty awesome. We knew we had the right team, the right mindset, but it was a process of going through it. Having to get past Hancock in the region was not easy. Having to win three games back-to-back-to-back on a Sunday is never easy.”
Catholic put together three runs in the fourth inning, then scored four more in the fifth to generate enough offense for the win.
Hannah Tignor had a sacrifice fly to bring in one run and Maci Merritt drew a bases loaded walk to score a second run. Brooke Hamilton hit a fly ball that became a double play, but not before Tyranda Stuart scored from third for a 3-1 lead. Stuart reached with a walk.
A double by Stuart and singles by Hannah Tignor and Kira Edwards had the RBIs in the 4-run fifth inning.
Bethlehem scored in the top of the first inning on Lily Atteberry’s run scoring single.
“The wind got so bad, I told the girls the team that put the ball in play the most on the turf would win this game because of the weather elements,” Phelps said. “The turf and the weather elements, that’s the difference in the whole game.”
Brooke Hamilton handled the wind and other weather well in pitching a 3-hitter for Catholic. She got rest on Saturday with Hannah Robbins and Bailey Hamilton pitching in two of Catholic’s pool play wins.
“I threw pretty good, throwing in a hail storm was a first, it was interesting,” Brooke said, laughing. “Getting some rest (Saturday) really did help. I came in refreshed, my back wasn’t hurting for once, it was really good to see Hannah and Bailey both do really well in the circle.”
Edwards was 3-for-3 with an RBI against Bethlehem. Ruthie Jones was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Stuart had a double against Bracken County, and Bailey Hamilton went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Catholic went to 16-7 on the season. Bethlehem went to 20-10.
“All of our games weren’t high scoring,” Phelps said. “You had rain delays throughout the day, that was kind of tough. Pitching, we gave up one run, two runs, that was perfect for the way we got it set up.
“The very first game this morning (Holy Cross) the pitcher threw a lot of junk balls and changeups. We faced the girl from Bracken County, she had a lot of speed. Trying to make that adjustment, we left a lot of runners on base, but us seeing the schedule we’ve played has helped us.
“We played (Bethlehem) yesterday, we knew how they’d pitch us, we made some adjustments. With Brooke, being able to save her yesterday that was a big part in having her for today. We told her it was her day today. She wants the ball.”
CATHOLIC 5, BRACKEN COUNTY 2
Stuart had a double against Bracken County, and Bailey Hamilton went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Bracken County pitcher Ella Johnson gave up 13 hits. Hannah Tignor, Addison Tignor and Robbins all had multiple hits for the Lady Aces.
Brooke Hamilton struck out 11, walked one and gave up four hits against Bracken County.
CATHOLIC 3, HOLY CROSS 0
Brooke Hamilton started her pitching day by striking 11, while she didn’t issue a walk and allowed five hits in the shutout of Holy Cross. Ruthie Jones singled in a run, as did Stuart. Hannah Tignor stole home for a run. Jones and Lilli Grant each went 2-for-3.
BETHLEHEM 100 000 — 1 3 0
OWENSBORO CATH. 000 340 x — 7 10 3
WP-Bro. Hamilton. LP-Cissell. 2B-Stuart, Jones (C).
OWENSBORO CATH. 010 003 1 — 5 13 1
BRACKEN COUNTY 000 011 0 — 2 4 0
WP-Bro. Hamilton. LP- 2B-Stuart (C). Johnson, Ahrens (B).
HOLY CROSS 000 000 0 — 0 5 0
OWENSBORO CATH. 110 100 x — 3 6 0
WP-Bro. Hamilton. LP-Cirillo. 2B-Cirillo (H).
