Weather played havoc with championship Sunday in the All ‘A’ Softball State Tournament, with some lightning, a little rain, a little hail, and a whole lot of wind at Jack C. Fisher Park.

Owensboro Catholic played through it all to win its second straight All ‘A’ state championship with a 7-1 victory over Bethlehem in the finals. Catholic also beat Bracken County 5-2 and Holy Cross 3-0 in the All ‘A’ semifinals and quarterfinals Sunday.

