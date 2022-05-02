Owensboro Catholic won three more games Sunday to claim the All ‘A’ Classic State Softball Tournament championship Sunday.

The Lady Aces dropped Louisville Holy Cross 13-0 in the championship game on Kentucky Legend Fields at Jack C. Fisher Park.

Catholic (17-8) beat Lyon County 11-3 in the semifinals and Catholic started its day with a 9-4 win over Green County.

Catholic put together 45 hits in the three games combined.

“Hitting went through the whole lineup,” Catholic coach Jeremy Phelps said. “It’s a confidence level of some of them. We had some girls who’d worked hard in the offseason and had nothing to show for it.”

Addison Tignor was the All ‘A’ state Most Valuable Player from Catholic. The junior second baseman was 4-for-5 with three runs scored in the championship game.

“After that first game we started hitting the ball,” Tignor said of the start of pool play Saturday. “Our bats were on ever since that second game. This team has really come together this weekend and showed what we could do. I’m proud of myself and also proud of my team, I couldn’t have done it without great coaches and great teammates.”

Lilli Grant was 3-for-5 with three RBIs against Holy Cross. Tyranda Stuart was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Abbie Dukate was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Catholic won its first game in the championship bracket, 9-4 over Green County. The Lady Dragons were considered one of the best teams in the All ‘A’ state with a 19-7 record.

The Lady Aces scored four runs in the first inning, getting singles from Addison Tignor and Bailey Hamilton, and a Jaiden Grant double.

Three more runs were plated in the third inning, which featured a double from Brooke Hamilton and singles from Maci Merritt, Stuart and Dukate.

Camille Conkright and Brooke Hamilton each doubled and scored in the sixth inning.

The Lady Aces continued pounding the softball in an 11-3 win over Lyon County in the semifinals. Conkright singled and scored, as did Bailey Hamilton. Lilli Grant had a double.

Conkright put some power on a 2-run home run in the second inning. Conkright was 3-for-5 with four RBIs against Lyon.

Brooke Hamilton had two complete-game pitching wins with a combined 12 strikeouts against Green County and Holy Cross. She held Holy Cross to four hits. Lexy Hatchett picked up the win against Lyon County, scattering five hits, striking out five and walking three.

“Most teams here only have one pitcher,” Phelps said. “We have two pitchers who could start for a lot of teams.”

This was Catholic’s first All ‘A’ state softball title.

“Last year was our first year in it and we were runner-up,” Phelps said. “We had the opportunity to play in this, let’s take advantage of it.”

“We came so close last year that this year we were here to win it,” Tignor said.

FIRST GAME

CATHOLIC 403 002 0 — 9 15 2

GREEN COUNTY 210 001 0 — 4 8 3

WP-Br Hamilton. 2B-BR Hamilton 2, Conkright, J Grant (C). Burriss, Hudgins (G).

SECOND GAME

CATHOLIC 320 010 5 — 11 14 1

LYON COUNTY 001 000 2 — 3 5 1

WP-Hatchett. LP-Perry. 2B-L Grant (C). West, Butler (L). HR-Conkright (C).

THIRD GAME

CATHOLIC 113 026 — 13 16 2

HOLY CROSS 000 000 v 0 4 1

WP-Br Hamilton. LP-Gambrell. 2B-Stuart, J Grant (C).

ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM SELECTIONS

Owensboro Catholic: Addison Tignor (MVP), Brooke Hamilton, Maci Merritt, Lexy Hatchett, Camille Conkright.

Holy Cross: Riley Wilkins, Mattie Streble, Jillian Jeffries, Morgan Gambrell.

Russellville: A’miyah Collier, Akiah Bell.

Lyon County: Lilly Perry, Calista Collins.