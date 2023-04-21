Owensboro Catholic was down seven runs to Owensboro High School after two innings Thursday night at the Shifley Park baseball field.
That the Aces completely reversed things for an 18-9 win showed what had to be one of the wildest scoring swings in a high school baseball game in a long time around here.
Catholic scored eight runs in the fourth inning and eight more in the fifth to take command of the 9th District contest.
Catholic went to 13-6. Owensboro went to 8-10.
The game started on a very scary note when Catholic leadoff hitter Brady Atwell was hit in the head with a wild pitch from Owensboro starter Cayden Ray. Atwell went to the ground briefly to try and recover, and he got up and went to the Catholic dugout, where he was checked over by training staff and EMTs after an ambulance was called. Atwell didn’t leave in the ambulance, but left the field with family shortly afterwards.
“We were down a couple of starters to begin the game, then Brady got hit and we were down three starters,” Catholic coach Jody Hamilton said after the game. “It kind of rattled us, shook us up a little bit. (Brady) may have a concussion, I think he’s already getting evaluated. Anytime you get hit in the head, you’ve got to be scared of it. It rung his bell.”
Catholic got a run across in the first when pinch runner Lane Hundley scored from third on a passed ball. Owensboro put up three runs in the bottom of the first, Evan Hampton reached on an error and Ray walked, and both scored on Blake Kimbrell’s double. OHS went up 3-1 when Kimbrell scored from third on Connor Hallmark getting thrown out stealing second.
OHS scored five runs in the bottom of the second. Hume reached on a fielder’s choice bunt and Gunnar Hendricks reached on an outfield error. Evan Hampton tripled to score two runs and put OHS ahead 5-1. Ray singled in Evan Hampton for a 6-1 lead, and Hallmark pushed that to 8-1 with a double that scored Ray and Kimbrell, who’d walked.
Ray sat Catholic down in order in the third, but the Aces got rolling in the fourth.
Jamison Wall had a run-scoring double, there was another error and two fielder’s choice plays left the bases loaded, a run scored on a wild pitch, Parker Heistand had a 2-run single, and Grant Parson had an RBI triple to the gap in right field, which unbelievably tied things 8-8. Elijah Blair was the 11th batter of the inning and he had an RBI single for a 9-8 lead off reliever Kaleb Ashley.
Three Catholic walks with the bases loaded didn’t help OHS in the top of the fifth, when there was also a hit batsman (Flynn) which scored another run, and Deuce Sims cleared the bases with a 3-run double to right-center field. Catholic scored eight runs off three hits in the inning for a 17-8 lead.
Hallmark doubled and scored on Ashley’s single in the bottom of the fifth for OHS.
“It’s hard to win a basketball game when you give up a 17-1 run, in baseball it’s almost unheard of,” OHS coach Jake Fiorella said of the scoring flip in the game. “Sometimes I think our guys kind of wait around for something bad to happen, then they start spinning their wheels. We do have a lot of young guys, but there are a lot of young players in this district and young players in this region. We have a great deal of talent, we just need to play, our guys just need to play the game.”
Parson singled and courtesy runner Drew Miles scored the 18th run for Catholic on an error on the play in the top of the sixth.
Thomas Eyre gave up four hits in two innings of relief work and was the winner for Catholic. Wall gave up two hits in three innings.
“Tommy Eyre came in and did a fantastic job, Jamison did a great job after him,” Hamilton said. “Tommy is the one who gave us a chance to win.”
Heistand was 2-for-5 with three RBIs for Catholic. Sims had four RBIs with the double and a walk, and he also scored two runs.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC|100 881 0 _ 18 11 3
OWENSBORO|350 010 0 _ 9 10 5
WP-Eyre. LP-Ray. 2B-Wall, Sims (C). Hallmark 2, Evan Hampton, Kimbrell (O). 3B-Parson (C). Evan Hampton (O).
