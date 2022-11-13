Brady Atwell threw two fade route touchdown passes for Owensboro Catholic to the back corners of the end zone that look like they take hundreds of practice reps to hit so precisely.
The first was from 22 yards to Deuce Sims in the first quarter. The second was a pitch and catch from 11 yards to Waryn Ebelhar that put Catholic up 33-6 with 1:28 left before halftime against McLean County. Atwell, a junior, dropped both passes right where only the receivers could get them.
“All the time, we come out here on weekends, at practice,” Atwell said of how much he and the receivers work on hitting the exact passes they need to. “We’ve built that connection over the summer, keep working with each other. I got playmakers all over the field, Ive got anybody who can make a play, I just try to give them the ball. We just make big plays.”
The Aces went on to win that Class 2-A second round playoff matchup 47-32 Friday night at Steele Stadium. They will now face Lexington Christian Academy next Friday in a big third round matchup again at Steele Stadium. Catholic is 9-3, while Lexington Christian is 8-4.
Atwell was 15-of-17 passing for 233 yards and three touchdowns officially against McLean County.
He got the ball in the hands of six receivers. Waryn Ebelhar made four catches for 83 yards and a touchdown. Sims, Kaiser Frick, Tut Carrico, Noah Rhinerson and Jack Terry.
Catholic has been waiting for another chance against Lexington Christian since the Aces were knocked out of the 2-A playoffs in the third round last year.
Catholic had a bad 7-minute stretch in the third quarter of what would be a 49-21 loss.
“This is a game we’ve been waiting for since we got beat in the third round last year, we’re set up to play at home,” Catholic coach Jason Morris said. “There was about a 5-6 minute period in the third quarter where we kind of imploded, and you take that away and we went nose to nose with each other.”
Lexington Christian has a top-level quarterback in Cutter Boley, a 6-foot-5 who is a 4-star prospect with several big-time college football offers. Boley, listed in the 2025 class, has offers from Kentucky, Tennessee, Michigan, Alabama and Ole Miss. He has thrown for 3,217 yards, 29 touchdowns with 12 interceptions while hitting 65% of his passes.
For comparison, Atwell has thrown for 2,580 yards, 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 66% of his passes.
“We’ve built this year, this season for this game,” Atwell said of meeting LCA again in the playoffs. “We thought we gave them a good game and we fell apart the second half, this year I don’t think that’s going to happen.”
This will be a matchup where all hands will need to be on deck for Owensboro Catholic. The Aces have gotten contributions from a wide variety of players since before the playoffs began. Players have been diverse in their contributions.
Miles Edge, a freshman running back, had two carries in the win over McLean County and one was a 29-yard touchdown run. Edge finished with a team-high 45 yards. Vince Carrico got work early and gained 39 yards on four carries.
“He’s going to be a really good one, he’s our jayvee running back,” Morris said of Edge. “He’s played in almost every varsity game for us, a lot of defensive snaps, I think he leads our team in sacks (2). He’s a very capable runner and catcher.”
Atwell went from passer to runner in Catholic’s 43-9 win over Elizabethtown to finish the regular season, carrying 13 times for 160 yards and three touchdowns. Tut Carrico also was a running threat in that game, getting 20 carries for 111 yards.
In the regular season matchup with McLean County, a 40-6 Catholic win, Tut Carrico was the pass catcher, making six receptions for 116 yards and three touchdowns.
