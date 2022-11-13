Brady Atwell threw two fade route touchdown passes for Owensboro Catholic to the back corners of the end zone that look like they take hundreds of practice reps to hit so precisely.

The first was from 22 yards to Deuce Sims in the first quarter. The second was a pitch and catch from 11 yards to Waryn Ebelhar that put Catholic up 33-6 with 1:28 left before halftime against McLean County. Atwell, a junior, dropped both passes right where only the receivers could get them.

