Zach Hardison has been coaching club volleyball for eight years, but he’s never put together anything quite like the Owensboro Volleyball Club National-Z 17s team that captured the JVA World Challenge this past weekend at the Louisville Exposition Center.
The team won seven of eight matches in an event that featured quality teams from throughout the nation, and rallied to defeat perennial power Louisville KIVA 2-1 to wrap up the championship on Sunday.
“This is basically a new team that had never competed together until February,” said Hardison, who is preparing for his first season as head coach at McLean County High School. “They are super-talented and they all want to win — that kind of mindset will take you a long way.
“We’ve got players from Evansville, Mount Vernon (Ind.) and the Owensboro area, and they all hold each other accountable. They’re great to work with, and, obviously, this is the type of team, as a coach, that you dream of putting on the floor.”
Case in point, Hardison’s team lost the first set against Louisville KIVA, then roared back to dominate the rest of the match — winning the third and final set by a decisive 15-5 score.
“To be honest, when we lost that first set it just served to light a fire under every one of our players,” Hardison said. “After that first set, we were much, much better in every area of the game — defense, passing, setting, serving — and you could just tell they weren’t going to let this one get away.”
The team started out relying mostly on power but has evolved into a much more well-rounded unit since February.
“To win at the highest levels, you have to do everything well, and we’ve become a lot more versatile since we began working together — we’re a much more complete team than when we started,” Hardison said. “That’s taken us to another level in terms of being able to compete with the best teams out there.”
Owensboro area players include Brooklyn Williams (Owensboro), Abigail Williams (Owensboro Catholic), Camryn Kerwick (Apollo) and Sydney Williams (Hancock County).
Brooklyn Williams is considered one of the team’s elite hitters, along with Evansville North’s Olivia Friedlund and team captain Grace Schroeder of Mount Vernon. Other team members include the Evansville North trio of Ryli Bulla, Zoey Birchler and Hope Kamali.
“It’s just a fantastic team,” Hardison said. “We’re really elite on defense, we’re one of the top teams in the nation in serving, and we have a core group of elite hitters that provide a lot of power.
“It’s when you put it all together like we did in Louisville that you put yourself in position to win an elite tournament, and that’s how it worked out for us.”
The team, however, isn’t yet done — it will compete in the Junior Nationals June 25-27 in Orlando, Florida.
“As soon as they won worlds, they talked about winning a national championship,” Hardison said. “They are so self-driven, there are no attitudes — this group just has a burning desire to play well together and win, and that’s what makes it so rewarding to be their coach.”
