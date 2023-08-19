Owensboro High School made some noise in the second half but fell 28-14 at Christian Academy-Louisville Friday night in Louisville.
OHS trailed 21-0 before Trevor DeLacey hit Chadyn Morris with a 22-yard touchdown pass to cut CAL’s lead to 21-7 heading into the fourth quarter.
CAL stretched the advantage back out to 28-7, but OHS tried to answer again. The Red Devils got a 52-yard touchdown run by DeLacey to cut the margin to 28-14, but they could get no closer.
CAL drove to Owensboro’s goal line but fumbled, and OHS fumbled the ball right back.
Evan Hampton had a 97-yard kickoff return called back early in the game.
CAL is 1-0. Owensboro is 0-1 and will meet Bowling Green next Friday at Rash Stadium.
WARREN EAST 24, DAVIESS COUNTY 0The Panthers fell to 0-1 with a loss in Bowling Green and will host Owensboro Catholic next Friday at Reid Stadium.
HANCOCK COUNTY 6, JOHN HARDIN 0
After playing to a scoreless stalemate, the Hornets struck on their first possession of overtime and held off the visiting Bulldogs at Schafer-Glover Field in Hawesville.
Chris Gillispie scored on a 10-yard run, but the 2-point try was no good.
John Hardin scored on third down of overtime but were pushed back due to a holding call, and the Hornets forced an incompletion on a fourth-down desperation attempt.
Hancock County will host Breckinridge County next week.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 22, CAVERNA 6
Hunter Baker scored on runs of 2 and 10 yards to guide the Mustangs to a season-opening victory at Mustang Stadium in Greenville.
Gavin Carruba added a 20-yard touchdown run on Muhlenberg County’s game-opening possession to set the tone early, and the Mustangs never trailed from there.
Muhlenberg County plays again next week with a visit to McLean County.
