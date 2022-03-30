The Owensboro Figure Skating team won first place on Saturday at the Edge Ice Center’s 10th annual Living on the Edge ISI Invitational Figure Skating Competition.
Robert Unger Ice Chalet, Knoxville TN., was the second team overall, followed by Bloomington Figure Skating Club, Bloomington, IN., finishing in third place.
The Owensboro skaters were awarded a total of 26 individual first place medals, 15 second place medals and 9 third place medals.
Additional honors for the team included Hannah Phelps, awarded the Sportsmanship award, and Kayley Smith and Sylvie Johnson with Good Sports awards.
The team was coached by Maggie Triplett, Jessica Weafer and Kerry Bodenheimer.
Team members were Adalyn Settles, Brooke Harley, Hannah Phelps, Makenna Crowe, Abigail Evans, Sylvie Johnson, Ava Phelps, Jordyn Evans, Kayley Smith and Kylee Lester.
WATHEN GETS ACE
Joan Wathen recently had a hole-in-one on the No. 3 hole (75 yards) at The Pearl Club. It was witnessed by Pam Poole, Barb Potts and Marge Williams.
