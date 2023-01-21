Looking at the scoreboard, it was like watching a Friday night NBA game, except it was a run and score boys basketball matchup with Evansville Bosse at Owensboro High School.
The Red Devils held on for a 94-92 win in front of a loud and large crowd at the OHS gym. OHS used an 11-0 run to go up 88-82, then had to withstand a late burst by Bosse where there were four lead changes in the last 1:21.
OHS took the lead for good on a lane jumper by AP Mitchell, and Kenyata Carbon made 1-of-2 free throws with 1.4 seconds left for the final margin after Taray Howell missed a tough drive for the win for Bosse.
Owensboro went to 11-6 on the season and snapped a 3-game losing streak going back to Jan. 3 when it fell 70-62 at Breckinridge County. OHS also lost 63-62 at McCracken County, and last Friday dropped an 80-78 overtime decision to 9th District rival Owensboro Catholic.
Carbon sat most of the second quarter against Bosse in foul trouble, and still finished 24 points, 20 in the second half. Carbon played the last 6:35 of the game with four fouls. Carbon had a double-double with 11 rebounds.
Mitchell was unstoppable at times for the Red Devils inside, scoring 34 points and pulling down eight rebounds.
“We played pretty good, we hadn’t played in a week, but I thought we got better tonight,” Owensboro coach Rod Drake said. “AP and Kenyata played a full game, AP was good game scoring wise. Ethan (Pendleton) is coming along.”
OHS trailed for long stretches of the game, but was able to force some turnovers in the fourth quarter that helped it finally overtake Bosse.
“I was worried about how we came out, we just threw the ball away, but we’re getting better,” Drake said. “They had straight line dribbles, but we picked it up in the second half. It’s the first time we’ve beaten them in back to back years that I can remember.”
There were a lot of possessions and a lot of shots at the rim, which led to high shooting percentages for both teams.
OHS made 34-of-60 from the floor unofficially for 56.6%. OHS made 16-of-26 free throws for 61.5%
Bosse hit 28-of-52 from the floor for 53.8%. Bosse was good from the outside, making 7-of-12 from 3-point range for 58.3%.
Howell led all scorers with 36 points for Bosse, and Chris Glover added 22 for Bosse.
OWENSBORO 22 21 21 30 — 94
Bosse (92) — Howell 36, Glover 22, Tomlinson 11, Wagner 10, Hall 7, Terry-Robinson 6.
Owensboro (94) — Mitchell 34, Carbon 24, Pendleton 8, Moss 5, Rogers 3, Sanders 2, Taylor 2.
