Looking at the scoreboard, it was like watching a Friday night NBA game, except it was a run and score boys basketball matchup with Evansville Bosse at Owensboro High School.

The Red Devils held on for a 94-92 win in front of a loud and large crowd at the OHS gym. OHS used an 11-0 run to go up 88-82, then had to withstand a late burst by Bosse where there were four lead changes in the last 1:21.

