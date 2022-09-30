GREENVILLE — For a third straight game, the players who were on the field for Owensboro High School took advantage of their chances to make plays.
The Red Devils stopped overmatched Muhlenberg County 71-0 Thursday night at Mustang Stadium. OHS built a 36-0 lead late in the first quarter and had a KHSAA-mandated running clock the rest of the way.
OHS went to 5-2 on the season, 3-0 in Class 5-A District 1. Muhlenberg County is 0-6, 0-3.
“It was a short week, but it was a good week,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said. “It was a third straight week of knowing we had a talent differential with our opponent. I thought we came out and executed, did the things we needed to do to take care of this game. Now we got into our bye week. That’s big, because we’ve got several guys sidelined with varying degrees of injuries that are going to be critical to us as we go down the stretch.
“We executed in all three phases of the game. We had a defensive touchdown, we had a punt blocked that we turned into a touchdown. A defensive touchdown, a special teams touchdown, that’s something we haven’t done as well as sometimes in years past. Hopefully tonight will be a breakthrough where we can create a little momentum in that category, creating opportunities for ourselves in the kicking game.”
Kenyata Carbon scored on Owensboro’s first play from scrimmage with a 65-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead 20 seconds into the game.
Deion Winstead pushed OHS in front 14-0 with a 4-yard touchdown run. Winstead found the end zone again 29 seconds later with a pick six interception return for 38 yards and a 21-0 lead.
Khalil Rogers caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Kasey Boone for a 28-0 lead. Boone hit Blake Kimbrell for a 47-yard pass-run touchdown play that got the running clock going with a 2-point conversion for a 36-0 lead.
One of the flashiest touchdowns of the night came after Winstead got a partial block of a Muhlenberg punt that Javion Robinson snagged out of the air and returned 37 yards for a 43-0 lead. Robinson also intercepted a pass on Muhlenberg’s next possession.
Carbon scored his second touchdown on a 26-yard run. Winstead scored his third touchdown of the night on a 50-yard run. Evan Hampton ran for a 20-yard touchdown. Trevor DeLacey scored on a 7-yard keeper for the last touchdown of the night.
There was an abbreviated fourth quarter and the game was played in 1 hour, 30 minutes.
OHS will host Graves County on Oct. 14 at Rash Stadium.
OWENSBORO 36 7 15 13 — 71
MUHLENBERG 0 0 0 0 — 0
O-Carbon 65 run (Lanz kick)
O-Winstead 4 run (Lanz kick)
O-Winstead 36 INT return (Lanz kick)
O-Rogers 22 pass from Boone (Lanz kick)
O-Kimbrell 47 pass from Boone (Rogers pass from Boone)
O-Robinson 37 punt return (Lanz kick)
O-Carbon 22 run (Lanz kick)
O-Winstead 50 run (DeLacey run)
O-Ev. Hampton 20 run (Bates kick)
O-DeLacey 7 run (Bates kick)
1 hour 30 minutes
