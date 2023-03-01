Owensboro High School hadn’t won a girls basketball game in the 3rd Region Tournament for more than a decade.
The Lady Devils didn’t let that inexperience deter them in a 48-36 win over Muhlenberg County in an opening round game Tuesday night at the Sportscenter.
That was the first regional tournament win for OHS since 2007, when it reached the 3rd Region championship game and lost to Muhlenberg North.
OHS hadn’t played in the regional tournament since 2013.
“It’s awesome,” OHS coach Jansen Locher said of the regional win. “They did a tremendous job to execute what we wanted. Everybody came out ready to shoot. I’m excited our seniors get one more game.”
OHS built a 25-5 lead with a 20-0 run and some serious 3-point shooting in the first and second quarters. Melia Mooreman made two 3s, as did Lindsey Gibson in the first half. Lulu Greer added another 3.
“We’ve had people come off the bench all year long ready to go,” Locher said. “Melia came off the bench and hit a 3, Lulu came in played well defensively, and she hit a 3. Chandler (Worth) came and did what she does in the middle. We don’t lose a lot when we go to our bench.”
Muhlenberg County made a run back late in the second quarter, cutting the halftime deficit to 27-15. OHS was back in command 39-21 after three quarters, and Muhlenberg made some shots late to made the final margin 12 points.
More from this section
OHS will take a 20-10 record into the regional semifinals against Breckinridge County, which beat Edmonson County 44-36. Breck County beat OHS 53-39 on Feb. 6 at the OHS gym.
“(Chad) Moorman has been here as much as anybody, they’re always here, they always make a run,” Locher said of Muhlenberg County. “We played them late in the year, we didn’t do well. Hopefully we can use our home city to the advantage it can be Friday night.”
OHS was led by Chandler Worth’s 11 points and Gibson scored nine points. Kasia Palmer pulled down seven rebounds for OHS.
Brooklyn Stewart scored 10 points to lead Muhlenberg County, which finished with an 19-11 record.
OWENSBORO 13 14 12 9 — 48
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 5 10 6 15 — 36
Owensboro (48) — Worth 11, Gibson 9, Mooreman 7, Carter-Swanagan 6, Harris 6, Hughes 6, Greer 3.
Muhlenberg County (36) — Stewart 10, I. Wilkins 7, Boggess 5, Duvall 4, T. Wilkins 4, Noe 3, Cox 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.