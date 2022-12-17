OWESPTS-12-17-22 OHS APOLLO BSKB RDUP

Owensboro’s A’Lyrica Hughes drives to the basket around Apollo’s Abby Sapp, left, during action in the second quarter Friday at Apollo’s Eagle Arena.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro High School earned a sweep in girls and boys basketball at Apollo on Friday night.

OHS opened up a big lead in the first half of the girls game and finished with a 63-51 victory in the first game of the 9th District double-header at Eagle Arena.

