Owensboro High School earned a sweep in girls and boys basketball at Apollo on Friday night.
OHS opened up a big lead in the first half of the girls game and finished with a 63-51 victory in the first game of the 9th District double-header at Eagle Arena.
OHS’s boys got out to a large lead and never looked back in an 80-46 triumph that had a running clock going early in the third quarter.
GIRLS
OHS 63, APOLLO 51
A’Lyrica Hughes took control down the stretch for Owensboro High School, leading it with a double-double of 17 points, 10 rebounds. Hughes hit four free throws and a driving layup in the last four minutes to help the Lady Devils keep their distance from Apollo.
Lindsey Gibson scored 11 points for OHS and Unique Carter-Swanagan added 10.
Owensboro built a 40-16 halftime lead with fullcourt defensive pressure in the first half.
“We had a great first half, anytime we want to try and get the game out of reach, and a district game we want to get as big of a lead as we can,” OHS coach Jansen Locher said. “We got a little too comfortable in the third quarter, let them back in it. They fought back hard, made some shots. We turned the ball over a little too much, we were resilient at the end, we hit some free throws, got some stops when we needed to. We’re 2-0 in the district now, that’s what we came here to do.”
Owensboro’s depth can wear teams down in the third and fourth quarters, although Apollo got itself going enough to cut the lead to eight points a couple of times in the final period.
That’s where Hughes made a late impact.
“There’s not very many people that can guard her one on one,” Locher said. “We kind of want everybody to get out of the way and let her do some work. If somebody stepped up she would make the pass, you want the ball in her hands to win the game. She surpassed the 1,000 point club tonight, we were super excited about that for her.”
Kennedy Lane led Apollo with 18 points. Jenna Dant had 14 rebounds and Heleina John grabbed 10 rebounds for Apollo.
OHS is 6-1. Apollo is 1-6.
BOYS
OHS 80, APOLLO 46
Kenyata Carbon scored 22 points to lead Owensboro, which is now 6-2 on the season and 2-0 in the 9th District. Carbon and Ethan Pendleton each had seven rebounds unofficially, and Pendleton scored eight points.
Talas Taylor and Jonathan Moss each scored 10 points for the Red Devils.
“We came ready to play,” OHS coach Rod Drake said. “We had a long week, we had three ballgames and finals this week. Tonight we laid it on the line and had some fun doing it. Our defensive pressure set the tone tonight, we made them play our style of basketball. We came out and dictated tempo to them.”
Kobe Kelly scored 22 points to lead Apollo. Kelly hit three 3-pointers. Zjhan Tutt added 16 for Apollo (0-5).
SCORING
Girls game
OWENSBORO26 14 10 13 — 63
APOLLO8 8 18 17 — 51
Owensboro (63) — Hughes 17, Gibson 11, Carter-Swanagan 10, Worth 7, Paige 6, Mooreman 5, Palmer 3, Greer 2, Phillips 2.
Apollo (51) _ Lane 18, John 9, Sapp 8, Dant 7, Lee 4, Whitlock 3, Survant 2.
Boys game
OWENSBORO29 25 11 15 — 80
APOLLO9 12 9 16 — 46
Owensboro (80) — Carbon 22, Moss 10, Taylor 10, Pendleton 8, Sanders 7, Hume 6, Johnson 6, Rogers 4, Howard 4, Powell 33
Apollo (46) — Kelly 22, Tutt 16, Hardin 4, Anderson 2, Badger 2.
