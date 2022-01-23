A’Lyrica Hughes scored 21 points to lead Owensboro High School to a 66-45 win at Calloway County on Saturday.
Lizy Phillips scored 14 points and Chandler Worth added 12 for the Lady Devils (12-8).
OWENSBORO 14 16 18 18 — 66
CALLOWAY COUNTY 2 6 19 18 — 45
Owensboro (66) — Hughes 21, Phillips 14, Worth 12, Swanagan 8, E. Wilkins 7, Gibson 4.
Calloway County (45) — Lowe 16, Settle 11, Schumacher 7, Futrell 5, Crouch 3, McReynolds 2, Clark 1.
OHIO COUNTY 47 GRAYSON COUNTY 32
Rain Embry had a double-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds for Ohio County (9-10). Camryn Kennedy had 10 points and six rebounds for Ohio County.
GRAYSON COUNTY 8 14 4 6 — 32
OHIO COUNTY 10 14 8 15 — 47
Grayson County (32) — Riggs 10, Perkins 8, Van Meter 7, Cave 4, Blanton 2, Escue 1.
Ohio County (47) — Embry 20, Kennedy 10, Vanover 6, Probus 3, Decker 2, Bullock 2, E. Gray 2, S. Gray 2.
HOPKINSVILLE 71 MUHLENBERG COUNTY 60
Muhlenberg County was led by Aven Profitt’s 25 points. Brooklyn Stewart added 16 points for Muhlenberg County (8-8).
Hopkinsville was led by Dannisha Flowers with 19 points.
Muhlenberg County (60) — Profitt 25, Stewart 16, Fields 10, Wilkins 5, Boggess 2, Duvall 2.
BOYS
OHIO COUNTY 61
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 46
Josh Manning scored 18 points, Parker Culbertson scored 14 points and Carson Kennedy scored 11 for Ohio County (13-4).
DAVIESS COUNTY 49 CAMPBELLSVILLE 45
Cole Burch had a double-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds to lead the Panthers in the Beaver Dam Tourism Hall of Fame Classic. Max Dees scored 10 points.
Daviess County made 46% from the floor (19-of-41) and hit 42% from 3 (6-of-14).
Daviess County (49) — Burch 14, Dees 10, Moss 6, Payne 5, McCain 5, McCampbell 3, Tomes 3, Phelps 3.
MONROE COUNTY 60 APOLLO 46
Apollo was led by Eli Masterson’s 15 points at Eagle Arena. Zjahn Tutt added 10 points for the Eagles (2-17).
Apollo (46) — Masterson 15, Tutt 10, Kelly 9, Stites 6, Morphew 4, Smith 2.
McLEAN COUNTY 45 BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 36
Jaxon Floyd scored 12 points to lead McLean County (12-7).
Breckinridge County got 10 points each from Hunter Barr and Lane Taul.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 11 9 12 11 — 36
McLEAN COUNTY 11 13 6 5 — 45
Breckinridge County (36) — Barr 10, Taul 10, Rogers 9, O’Donoghue 5, Henning 2.
McLean County (45) — Floyd 12, Lee 9, Durbin 8, Riley 6, Dame 6, Ward 4.
