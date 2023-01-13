Owensboro High School put together an all-time comeback, and A’Lyrica Hughes took over in the second half to lead the Lady Devils to a 69-68 home win over Hancock County. The charged atmosphere and intensity Thursday night at the OHS gym matched most anything that could be found in the postseason.
Hughes scored a game-high 29 points, 23 in the second half to go along with six steals which had a large part in fueling Owensboro’s comeback from a 22-point deficit before halftime.
“She started jumping the passing lanes, if there aren’t college coaches out there looking at her, I don’t know what they want in a player,” OHS coach Jansen Locher said. “Great on ball defender, great teammate. She can take over a game, when she’s in the mindset she can take it over, she’s the top player in the region. The other teammates had confidence in her. Watching her play sometimes it’s amazing.”
Owensboro won its fourth straight game and went to 14-5 on the season, 7-1 in the 3rd Region.
Lily Roberts was equally big for Hancock County, scoring 28 points, 18 in the first half, and grabbing six rebounds. Roberts made five 3-pointers, including a 30-footer right before the buzzer for the final score. Ella House scored 20 points for Hancock County, which is 11-7, 6-3 in the region. Hancock had a 5-game winning streak broken.
Hancock County got going early from 3-point range, going up 31-13 and 39-17 before settling on a 39-21 halftime lead. Hancock made 8-of-14 from long distance for 57%.
Owensboro started cutting into the lead with 3-pointer from Hughes and Melia Mooreman that cut the deficit to 45-34. That was the start of a 19-3 run by OHS where Hughes scored 12 points. Hancock led 50-47 heading to the fourth quarter.
Owensboro got its first lead, 56-54, on a CJ Paige follow with 5:40 left in regulation.
Hancock County went on a 10-0 run after that and took a 64-58 lead with 1:46 left on two free throws by Poole, who scored 10 points.
OHS scored the next seven points and went up 65-64 with 1:14 to go. Hughes scored on a drive and later hit a free throw, as did Paige, to put OHS up 69-65 before Roberts last 3-pointer.
The difference in Hughes intensity level in the second half was obvious.
“I was in my head, my teammates came to me and helped me,” Hughes said of her offensive struggles in the first half. “They told me ‘we’re a team we’re together,’ that helped me. I’m glad my teammates picked me up, I was down in the first half, they uplifted me, I had more energy and confidence.”
Hancock County coach Kevin Husk thought Hughes carried OHS in the second half.
“Credit Owensboro, the Hughes girl upped her intensity and the team followed,” Husk said. “We didn’t respond like we’re capable of. Owensboro’s defensive intensity was good. Our defense, we gave up 48 second-half points. We’re a better defensive team than that.
“It was a fun game, good playoff atmosphere. This kind of pressure, intensity and atmosphere was fun for these girls to play in.”
Locher was happy with how OHS kept fighting.
“It was a really nice win, Kevin has done a great job with them this year,” Locher said. “I didn’t expect them to shoot like they did, they’ll be a tough out at district and regional time. The resiliency from our girls. Just the confidence in each other that they had.
“The conversation we had at halftime was our defense was going to get us back in to it. The third quarter our defense led to offense, we got a lot of steals. We switched some of our matchups, CJ did a great job on House in the second half.”
Paige scored 14 points, including eight in the fourth quarter. Chandler Worth scored 11 points for OHS.
HANCOCK COUNTY 17 21 12 18 — 68
OWENSBORO 9 12 26 22 — 69
Hancock County (68) — Roberts 28, House 20, Poole 10, Morris 8, Newby 2.
Owensboro (69) — Hughes 29, Paige 14, Worth 11, Mooreman 7, Carbon 2, Hogg 2, Palmer 2, Gibson 2.
