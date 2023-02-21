Owensboro High School will be going to the girls 3rd Region Tournament for the first time since 2013.
The Lady Devils got a lot of points off Apollo turnovers on the way to a 57-46 win Monday night in the opening round of the 9th District Tournament at the OHS gym.
The Lady Devils (19-9) will meet Owensboro Catholic in the 9th District championship game Thursday at 7 p.m.
OHS turned up the defensive heat in the third quarter, and the main person throwing that switch was A’Lyrica Hughes, who finished with a game-high 26 points.
Hughes made five steals in the third quarter and had nine for the game, unofficially, as OHS worked to break free of Apollo, taking a 39-32 lead into the fourth quarter. OHS pushed the lead to 43-32 as it completed a 13-2 run with one minute gone in the fourth period.
From there, Hughes made six free throws in the fourth quarter as Apollo got within six points, but no closer. Apollo finished its season 8-22.
“I love it for those girls,” OHS coach Jansen Locher said of the long wait between regional tournament appearances for OHS. “Some of those girls who are seniors, they were with us when we were winning five games in a season and everybody was beating us by 20-30 points. I was proud of them. This team fights.”
Unique Carter-Swanagan also had five steals and six assists, and she also drew most of the defensive assignment on Apollo’s Kennedy Lane.
Carter-Swanagan and Hughes were important in trapping, getting turnovers and converting those into points.
“A’Lyrica, she’s the best guard in the region in my opinion in the open court,” Apollo coach Natalie Payne said. “You can’t stop her, unless you try to take a charge, but she’s so savvy and crafty she’s going to go around you and find a way to get to the hole. That’s tough to recover from.”

Apollo committed 23 turnovers. Apollo hit 20-of-43 shots from the floor for 46.5% and 4-of-8 3-point shots.
“What stands out to me the most is they won all the hustle plays, I’m sure they won 90% of the hustle plays,” Payne said. “That’s disappointing. We had 23 turnovers, when you have that many turnovers against a team like that, they’re going to capitalize, they’re off to the races and scoring layups.”
Gizelle Whitlock scored 17 points to lead Apollo, hitting three 3-pointers, while also grabbing eight rebounds. Abby Sapp had nine rebounds. Lane scored 14 points.
OHS made 21-of-53 from the floor for 39.6% and 3-of-19 from 3-point range. OHS was 12-of-17 shooting free throws. K’Asia Palmer scored 11 points for OHS.
There was a lot of loud chanting and cheering coming from behind closed doors of the OHS locker room quite a few minutes after the game was over.
“I love that, we don’t get that very much, it makes me smile,” Locher said. “To have a spot in the region, that was the goal at the beginning of the year, we wanted compete for the district championship, get to the region. We’re going to go for that district championship Thursday night. Once we get on the Sportscenter floor anything can happen, we like our chances going there.”
APOLLO 11 9 12 14 — 46
OWENSBORO 13 10 16 18 — 57
Apollo (46) — Whitlock 17, Lane 14, Lee 9, Sapp 4, Survant 2.
Owensboro (57) — Hughes 26, Palmer 11, Paige 9, Phillips 4, Gibson 3, Mooreman 2, Carter-Swanagan 2.
