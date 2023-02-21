Owensboro High School will be going to the girls 3rd Region Tournament for the first time since 2013.

The Lady Devils got a lot of points off Apollo turnovers on the way to a 57-46 win Monday night in the opening round of the 9th District Tournament at the OHS gym.

