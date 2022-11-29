Owensboro High School didn’t talk much about outside shooting during the girls high school basketball preseason.
The Lady Devils let their numbers do the speaking in their season opener against Evansville Bosse on Monday night.
OHS made 14 3-pointers in the first three quarters — 11 before halftime — on the way to an 86-20 triumph at the OHS gym.
Seven OHS players made 3s in the game, with Lindsey Gibson connecting on four 3s to lead the way.
Unique Carter-Swanagan made three 3-pointers and led OHS in scoring with 13 points. Gibson added 12 points. CJ Paige made two 3-pointers and scored 11 points. Trinity Hogg scored 10 points, all in the second half. Melia Mooreman made two 3-pointers as well.
OHS was 11-of-15 on 3s for 73% in the first half, and hit the three more it took in the second half. OHS was a strong 18-of-34 from the floor in the first half for 52%.
The Lady Devils held a 52-9 halftime lead, and the second half was played with a KHSAA-mandated running clock.
“We knew we had some better shooters,” OHS coach Jansen Locher said. “All summer long, our main focus was defense and shooting 3s. A lot of teams from our history are going to play us zone, so we need to be prepared for it. If we come out and hit shots, we get teams out of the zone and we get more comfortable.”
OHS was definitely able to find areas on the floor where it made open jumpers. Locher is looking for consistent shooting from the perimeter, and OHS will get an early test with a trip to Ohio County on Tuesday.
More from this section
“It paid off tonight, hopefully it’s a consistent thing where we can do it night-in and night-out,” Locher said. “We moved the ball fast tonight, their defense didn’t have a chance to react. I don’t know how many shots throughout the year are going to be that open, but we did look comfortable with it, and it’s a confidence thing with us. If they’re confident we tell them to let it fly. We don’t want to pass up open shots. Even on our misses, we did a good job of hitting the glass to get some putbacks, especially Trinity Hogg in the second half.”
OHS doesn’t want to be timid when it has open shots.
“Our policy is if you’re open and you don’t shoot it, you’re coming out. They’re going to shoot it now,” Locher said. “I was happy for the girls, a lot of them got their confidence up. We’ve got a 3rd Region opponent in Ohio County on Tuesday, hopefully we can carry that over.”
Daily Mason and Shaleel White each scored seven points to lead Bosse.
EVANSVILLE BOSSE 4 5 4 7 — 20
OWENSBORO 24 28 20 14 — 86
Bosse (20) — Mason 7, White 7, Doty 3, Morris 2, Allen 1.
Owensboro (86) — Carter-Swanagan 13, Gibson 12, Paige 11, Hogg 10, Hughes 7, Badger 6, Mooreman 6, Carbon 6, Worth 5, Greer 3, Harris 3, Wilkins 2, Phillips 2.
