One thing you can say about Owensboro High School is that it isn’t ducking the competition on the football field.
In sauna-like conditions Friday night, OHS faced old rival Bowling Green at Rash Stadium. BG topped OHS 42-28 in a matchup where the Red Devils were competitive, but also couldn’t keep up with the BG scoring machine directed by quarterback Deuce Bailey.
Bailey was the real deal most of the night for the Purples, throwing for 321 yards and five touchdowns while going 20-of-28 passing. Matthew Klein was a 6-2 tight end who gave OHS all kinds of problems with 104 receiving yards. Trevy Barber was also tough catching the ball with three receiving touchdowns.
Trevor DeLacey knows this much after two games as starting quarterback for OHS: It is unlikely he will see better competition than the junior has in these first two games.
Christian Academy-Louisville is a legitimate threat to win Class 3-A for a second straight year. Bowling Green is a legitimate threat to win Class 5-A, or it can at least be a challenger to Fredrick Douglass.
DeLacey had a 52-yard touchdown run in Owensboro’s 28-14 loss at Christian Academy-Louisville in the season opener.
DeLacey passed for 204 yards and ran for 43 more against Bowling Green. He threw a 10-yard touchdown pass, but also had three interceptions that will all be learning moments on film.
Owensboro’s defense was good at times, it made some plays, but it got worn down as the hot evening went along. BG’s running game that was non-existent in its 56-52 opening game shootout loss to Lexington Christian Academy made a substantial appearance at Rash Stadium.
More from this section
The Brady Atwell and his fabulous receivers show at Owensboro Catholic rolled through another lopsided victory in their second game, a 50-0 shutout at Daviess County.
The Catholic junior quarterback connected on 14-of-19 passing attempts for 240 yards and four touchdowns, including scoring throws of 55, 62 and 50 yards.
Senior wide receiver Tutt Carrico shined once again. He opened the game’s scoring with a 55-yard touchdown reception up the middle of the field for an early 7-0 lead, and he later hauled in a 62-yard score in the second quarter.
Owensboro and Owensboro Catholic will meet Sept. 8 at Rash Stadium, and that will be some must-see football for this area.
Apollo got on the scoreboard twice with JT Edge at quarterback in a 48-12 loss to McCracken County at Eagle Stadium. The Eagles are still searching for answers on the defensive side of the ball, as they have given up 40-plus points in each of the opening two weeks of the season.
Daviess County knew it would have problems offensively with no real experience coming back at quarterback. The Panthers have yet to score a touchdown in eight quarters of football. They will have a major challenge when Owensboro rolls into Reid Stadium on Friday. The Red Devils will not be happy that they are 0-2 for the first time since the start of the 2004 season.
McLean County is 2-0 and has hung up 46 points on Ohio County and 48 points on Muhlenberg County to start the season. McLean County hammered out 400 yards on the ground against Muhlenberg County. The Cougars will try to knock off another Class 5-A team when it goes to Grayson County on Friday. McLean has certainly put up numbers to get noticed in its new Class 3-A district that includes Hancock County, Hopkins County Central, Trigg County, Union County, Webster County.
Hancock County is also 2-0, and it will host McLean County on Sept. 8, which is shaping up to be a pretty big Friday night early in this football season.
