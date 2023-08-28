One thing you can say about Owensboro High School is that it isn’t ducking the competition on the football field.

In sauna-like conditions Friday night, OHS faced old rival Bowling Green at Rash Stadium. BG topped OHS 42-28 in a matchup where the Red Devils were competitive, but also couldn’t keep up with the BG scoring machine directed by quarterback Deuce Bailey.

