Owensboro High School found a way to survive with a couple of key players hurt in the second half Friday night.
Tough defense in the lane in the fourth quarter helped OHS hold off Daviess County 52-46 at the OHS gym.
The Lady Devils got some points from everywhere on a night when none of them scored double figures.
Brooklyn Williams and Lyric Lawrence each scored nine points. Williams also pulled down eight rebounds. Lawrence made four steals and grabbed six rebounds.
“Williams played spectacular, crashing the boards, and she hit a 3-pointer,” OHS coach Jansen Locher said. Always, creating those turnovers and we’re able to finish off those turnovers. If we don’t, we’re able to get the rebound and put it back up.”
OHS outrebounded Daviess County 26-19.
The Devils were especially physical inside late in the fourth quarter, when they kept the Panthers from scoring over the last 1:34 of the game. DC had good chances underneath the basket, but couldn’t get anything to drop.
The game was tied for the final time at 46-all then OHS got baskets from Lawrence and Tamia Smith. Two free throws by Krystell Pappas with 25.9 seconds left were the final points in the game.
“Shots not falling is a big problem,” DC coach John Kirtley said. “When the shots fall you tend to get some momentum, a little more energy, and our inability to do that impacted us down the stretch.
“Owensboro, their energy level and strength inside, they played a very impressive game tonight.”
OHS is 3-2. Daviess County is 3-1.
OHS had to get through some injuries during the game, with A’Lyrica Hughes having an ankle problem and Smith hitting her head on the floor late.
Hughes came back in the game for a couple of minutes in the third quarter, but she sat most of the fourth quarter. Hughes finished with eight points and four steals. Smith also had four steals. Pappas also scored eight points.
“She will be fine (Hughes) we were able to stay in the game without her,” Locher said. “We got her back in there for a few minutes, I was worried about a re-injury. She’ll be fine in a couple of days. She’s a threat hurt or not, so that opens things up for other people.
“We preach every day mental toughness. Things are going to go your way. Our girls know how to play basketball. Ankle injury, next person comes in. Another bangs her head on the floor, next person comes in. Everybody did their job.”
Adylan Ayer had a game-high 20 points for DC and Lily Hoagland added 10.
Ayer scored nine straight late in the second quarter to give DC a brief lead, 25-23, before Lawrence drained a 3 to give OHS a 26-25 lead going to the fourth period.
“It’s always nice to have a player who can create for themselves and keep you in ballgames,” Kirtley said.
DAVIESS COUNTY11-14-12-9 — 46
OWENSBORO9-17-11-13 — 52
Daviess County (46) — Ayer 20, Hoagland 10, Payne 8, Mews 4, Daugherty 2, Daugherty 2, Spurrier 2.
Owensboro (52) — Williams 9, Lawrence 9, Al Hughes 8, Pappas 8, Smith 7, Gibson 5, Phillips 4, Sowders 2.
