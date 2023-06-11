The action was rolling pretty constantly in the opening hour of the Owensboro Lions Club Soap Box Derby 2023 at the Ben Hawes Park Gravity Racing Track.
The annual Soap Box Derby event had between 30 and 40 racers out on a sun-splashed Saturday.
There were several kids from the Locher family making timed runs. There were the Meyer kids racing also.
They have been part of a recent run of success for Owensboro area racers at the All-American Soap Box Derby in Akron, Ohio.
Brayden Locher was a world champion in rally stock in 2022. Over the last two years, racers from Owensboro have also earned second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth places.
“Sadie was in stock, two years ago she got second,” said Josh Meyer, the dad. “It was pretty amazing, the whole goal to finish in top nine, they get up on stage, get a big trophy. In 10 years of going, we were hoping at least one time one of our kids would get up there, and they both got up there in the same year, that was pretty cool.”
Drew was fifth in his division at that same All-American Soap Box Derby. He will be going back to Akron for a fifth time this summer.
“It’s as much fun,” Drew said of the return trips to the All-American race. “Going down the track is the most fun, meeting new people, different connections. This track is my favorite.”
Drew and other kids are involved in the construction of their soap box cars.
“That’s not as fun as going down the track (putting the car together),” Drew said. “It’s necessary. You’ve got to do that to have more fun winning.”
A lot of the recent success for Owensboro racers has come because they are heavily involved in the sport.
“Owensboro has had more cars place than any other race city,” Stephen said. “It’s just fast. It’s the competitiveness among the kids and the parents, obviously.
“This is the end of the season, we’ve ran good, ended up second in national points. Brayden, he had a leading 30 wins last year, he tied for most in stock division this year with 23. We did a couple of big races after won the world championship. Did the national derby rallies, we were second in it and it was in Bowling Green. We did an invitational race, United States Derby Race, got third, it was in Chattanooga. It is a different set up, slopes of the track and starting gate are different, it was a learning experience for us.”
Another major reason for the Owensboro area success in national level soap box racing is having a good track here to race on.
“It’s because we’ve got a track, Bowling Green has a track, Madisonville has a track,” Josh Meyer said. “We’ve got a lot of experienced racers, we’re competitive, it’s good they’re all within an hour. We didn’t travel outside of Kentucky, but you can get the points here, not everybody has that luxury. Both of ours have already qualified. After we go to Akron, we start rallying again for the next year, getting those 600 points.”
