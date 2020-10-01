Owensboro looks to keep improving at Muhlenberg

Owensboro High School will try to add to its momentum and keep improving when it travels to Muhlenberg County for a Thursday night football game.
The Red Devils have scored at least 42 points in each of the three wins they’ve posted so far this season.
They are ranked No. 5 in Class 5-A and are trying to go 2-0 in District 1. OHS is 3-0 overall; Muhlenberg County is 0-3.
Owensboro has gotten good play out of running backs Ethan Avery and Austin Gough. They each scored two touchdowns in the Red Devils’ 57-7 win over Ohio County last week.
Avery is averaging 113.7 yards a game so far.
OHS quarterback Gavin Wimsatt has averaged 47.3 yards a game on the ground. Wimsatt has passed for 185 yards a game. The junior has accounted for eight touchdowns in three games.
“Offensively we have to do better job of staying on schedule, not getting in third- and fourth-down situations,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said. “We’ve done a good job with picking those up, but can’t make a living doing that.”
Defensively the Devils were tested severely by Daviess County in a 42-34 win, but they were at their best against Ohio County.
“Defensively it was our best performance, not only from a yardage and points standpoint, but after watching the film we were good with our assignments, we were gap sound,” Fallin said.
OHS wants those areas continue to improve as it heads to the mid-point of this season abbreviated by COVID-19.
Going against a Muhlenberg County team that is having difficulties might be cause to wonder about OHS’ focus for this game. Fallin doesn’t think that will be a problem for his team.
“One of the things we’re noticing is there seems to be more and more games getting canceled,” Fallin said of teams across Kentucky and other states that have had games knocked off because of COVID. “The coaching staff has talked to the team a lot, and we’ve gotten kids to accept that any game could be the last game for awhile. We’ve done a good job keeping that in forefront, that they need to take advantage of very opportunity we get to play.”
