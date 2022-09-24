Owensboro High School did a lot of good football things in a short amount of time Friday night.
The Red Devils got a KHSAA mandated running clock going early in the second quarter and cruised to a 56-7 win over Ohio County at Rash Stadium. The football game was played in less than 1 1/2 hours.
Kenyata Carbon scored four touchdowns, three rushing and the other on a fumble recovery in the end zone.
Deion Winstead scored two rushing touchdowns on consecutive offensive plays for OHS. Evan Hampton also scored two touchdowns for the Red Devils.
OHS went to 4-2 and 2-0 in Class 5-A, District 1.
OHS coach Jay Fallin liked how the Devils handled preparing for the game and executing during the game.
“Coming into tonight we knew we had some talent advantages that were probably going to make it lopsided as long as we executed the way we needed to,” Fallin said. “I think Catholic was a real wakeup call for us, and it humbled us, that’s players and coaches. When you’ve had as much success as we’ve had for as long as we’ve had it’s easy to get blind spots.
“I think we’ve gotten back to preparing the way we need to.”
OHS dropped Breckinridge County 58-8 last week, one game after falling 21-17 to Owensboro Catholic on Sept. 9. OHS will travel to Muhlenberg County for a Thursday night game next week.
“You’ve got to make the most out of every thing that comes your way,” Fallin said. “If you have some games that are not competitive you’ve got to focus on some things you’re not doing well, maybe get some younger guys reps that you’re going to need down the line and in the playoffs. A lot of young guys got in and did some good things.”
Winstead ran three times for 90 yards, and Carbon had nine carries for 75 yards.
Kasey Boone hit 7-of-8 passes for 103 yards. Ethan Pendleton made three catches for 53 yards.
The Red Devils put up 283 yards in total offense. The Red Devils held Ohio County to 63 yards in total offense.
Carbon scored his three rushing touchdowns in the first quarter on runs of one yard, four yards and six yards. Carbon also recovered an OHS fumble in the end zone for his fourth touchdown of the night to give OHS a 50-0 lead over Ohio County. Gus Cecil caught a Boone pass and fumbled in end zone.
Winstead got into the act for Owensboro with a 21-yard touchdown run to start the running clock, 36-0, with 11:45 left in the second quarter. Winstead scored his second touchdown on Owensboro’s next play from scrimmage, going 22 yards to put OHS up 43-0.
Evan Hampton scored on a 1-yard sweep and a 6-yard run.
Owensboro needed five plays to go up 7-0 over Ohio County with 10:13 left in the first quarter on Carbon’s 1-yard run. Carbon had 50 rushing yards on Owensboro’s first series.
Ohio County got on the scoreboard late with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Smith to Jaylen Walker. Ohio County is 1-4.
OHIO COUNTY 0 0 0 7 — 7
OWENSBORO 28 15 13 0 — 56
O-Carbon 1 run (Lanz kick)
O-Ev. Hampton 1 run (Lanz kick)
O-Carbon 4 run (Lanz kick)
O-Carbon 6 run (Lanz kick)
O-Winstead 21 run (Rogers pass from Boone)
O-Winstead 22 run (Lanz kick)
O-Carbon fumble recovery in end zone (Lanz kick)
O-Ev. Hampton 6 run (run failed)
OH-Walker 26 pass from Smith (Hoskins kick)
