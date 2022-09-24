Owensboro High School did a lot of good football things in a short amount of time Friday night.

The Red Devils got a KHSAA mandated running clock going early in the second quarter and cruised to a 56-7 win over Ohio County at Rash Stadium. The football game was played in less than 1 1/2 hours.

