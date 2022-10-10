Owensboro High School has had to move personnel around during this boys soccer season for a variety of reasons.

The Red Devils needed to move some players from the back line into more of attacking spots forward, and those moves helped them beat Ohio County 5-3 in the 3rd Region Boys Soccer Tournament on Sunday at Deer Park Field at the Daviess County Soccer Complex.

