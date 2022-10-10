Owensboro High School has had to move personnel around during this boys soccer season for a variety of reasons.
The Red Devils needed to move some players from the back line into more of attacking spots forward, and those moves helped them beat Ohio County 5-3 in the 3rd Region Boys Soccer Tournament on Sunday at Deer Park Field at the Daviess County Soccer Complex.
OHS (10-8-3) moves on to the regional semifinals against Meade County on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Dustin Payne scored two goals for OHS, including one 30 seconds before halftime off a pass from Ryan Sovar that gave OHS a 3-2 lead.
Payne’s second goal put OHS up 5-3 and was a shot he ripped in the box in the 63rd minute that was also off a pass from Sovar, who himself had a goal off a deflection for a 4-2 OHS lead in the 46th minute.
“We’re happy to be advancing,” OHS coach Ryan Haley said. “Our team is a little funny, we do better defensively when we put certain guys back there, we do a better job attacking when those guys are up front too. Dustin Payne played phenomenal. Payne is usually a center back that we put up the field, he scored two goals and almost had another.
“We’re really happy just to be alive. We have a lot of interchangeable kids. What I’ve been telling them since they were young, at that age we preach to them, they need to be able to play every position on the field, we can interchange almost everybody. We can take the attack and put them in the back, take the back and put them in the attack, kind of what we did tonight. We’re lucky to have that kind of team.
“Sovar was absolutely on fire, I really would have liked to get him the ball more, there at the end I was trying to get him to hang a little higher so we could feed him. I don’t think they had an answer for him. He’s got two more years, we’re lucky he’s on our side.”
Payne started being moved forward the last couple of games.
“We started doing that in a couple of other games, Daviess County and Catholic,” Payne said. “When I switched up to the offense, I don’t have the speed, when I get tired get me up to the top. I started to realize what kind of runs to make, and I guess that set me up for this game. I learn from other players, when I play defense I see other players making great runs and I try to mimmic that as I play.”
Aiden Frego scored first for the Red Devils. Sang Thang had a shot hit a player in the box, then went in the goal for a 2-0 OHS lead in the 14th minute.
Ohio County answered with an Abe Evans goal. Angel Sandria made a PK to tie things 2-2 in the 25th minute. Gavin Peech scored on a header from a Sandria corner kick to cut OHS’ lead to 4-3 in the 61st minute.
OHS keeper Landon Black made seven saves.
Ohio County’s season ended 14-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.