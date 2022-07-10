Tyler Lashbrook has been working in different capacities for the Philadelphia 76ers for eight NBA seasons.
Lashbrook got his most important assignment this past week when he coached the 76ers three NBA Summer League games in Salt Lake City. It was Lashbrook’s coaching debut.
Lashbrook is an Apollo High School graduate, where he played basketball, and a Western Kentucky University graduate. He is 30 years old.
“We started our training camp July 1 in Salt Lake, went through that, then went three games in three days,” Lashbrook said. “We found out a month before the camp started who would be coaching.”
Dwayne Jones is coaching the Las Vegas team and Lashbrook will be one of three assistant coaches with the Sixers.
“We had a group of our guys who would be playing back in Philly, and we were able to get them prepared early,” Lashbrook said.
The three games as head coach gave Lashbrook plenty of lessons to go in his NBA coaching notebook. Doc Rivers is the head coach of the 76ers, and he has vast experience coaching in the NBA.
“You don’t have a real appreciation for things Doc goes through and NBA coaches go through to get ready for games,” Lashbrook said. “You don’t have that perspective until you do it. I was lucky enough that had a big staff to help get the team ready, it was experienced with this, and in the games that helped in managing decisions and managing rotations.”
Memphis beat the 76ers 103-99 in the Summer League opener in SLC.
The Sixers got their first win Wednesday over Utah 86-82, and they were by Charles Bassey, Trevelin Queen and Charlie Brown Jr.
Bassey, a former star at Western Kentucky University, put up 17 points, nine rebounds and made four steals in 26 minutes. Bassey was 7-of-12 shooting from the floor.
Bassey was drafted in 2021 by the 76ers and he was on the roster of the team this season.
The 76ers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 80-79 in the final game in Utah on Thursday. The 76ers flew to Las Vegas to be ready for their Summer League opener there on Saturday.
“The very first game I noticed how fast the game was, how fast things were happening,” Lashbrook said. “You prepare for different situations in your head, but you just have seconds to make decisions. That first game was a real learning experience.”
Having close games was also a good lab for Lashbrook and the coaching staff to work through with the team.
“Luckily from my own personal growth, the games were close, we were able to get in late game situations,” Lashbrook said. “We wanted to make sure those guys are managed and prepared for those. Working with Doc, I leaned on things I learned in those situations. That was most fun part, every game was close, came down to a timeout or two at the end.”
The roster dynamics of the Summer League teams make for some very competitive games.
“There’s a lot of factors to that,” Lashbrook said. “There are players out there not on the roster, trying to prove belong. There are also players out there on the roster who want to prove they can stay on the roster. The coaching staffs are competitive, they are taking the next seat up. It creates a fun atmosphere.”
Lashbrook, Jones and several others are skill development coaches with the 76ers.
“My role with the Sixers as a skill development coach is to work with a couple of players closely, work with them daily,” Lashbrook said. “We each help out with different in game stuff, defense, offense. Our main responsibility is working with specific players. We’re trying to knock out Doc’s vision for the team.
“It’s a good stepping stone, the main role is learn how to help those guys individually and seeing them grow as they go from being 21 year old to 26 is rewarding. I’ve been blessed to work with players who work hard.”
Tyrese Maxey, a former Kentucky standout, has been a big factor with the 76ers.
Lashbrook has had the dream of working for an NBA team and coaching in the NBA for a long time. He began looking for a way in with an NBA team while still at WKU.
“Did some scout team stuff with women’s team at WKU, I helped coach at camps,” Lashbrook said. “I tried to be as involved with basketball as I could. I was doing everything I could to reach out to NBA people, college basketball people. It was definitely not a normal path.”
Somebody with the 76ers answered one of his follow up phone calls, which came after hundreds of emails that Lashbrook sent out looking for an NBA opening.
“When I got lucky enough to get an internship, I asked them what’s the best path to staying on, and I got the idea that it would be working in the video room,” Lashbrooks said. “Then I was lucky enough to be promoted.
“I ended up meeting a lot of people who probably don’t remember when we met, but I feel a responsibility that if somebody reaches out to me about helping them, I try to help them connect with the right people,” Lashbrook said. “I got lucky, I had a family that was really supportive when I was looking for a place. I want to coach, I knew that coming in.”
His parents, Ty and Linda Lashbrook, still live in Owensboro. His wife, Roxie, is from Owensboro.
“We were high school sweethearts at Apollo,” Lashbrook said.
