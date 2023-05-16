Anybody thinking Owensboro High School was done after being down eight runs to Daviess County in Monday’s opening round game of the 9th District Baseball Tournament was completely mistaken.

OHS’ Eli Hampton hit a towering 2-run home run to left field to tie the game 8-8 in the bottom of the sixth. Then Owensboro took care of business in the bottom of the eighth to earn the 9-8 win at Chautauqua Park. Evan Hampton bunted into a fielder’s choice and Trevor DeLacey scored the winning run from second on an error on the play. DeLacey reached on a single to left and Eli Hampton walked before Evan came up to bat.

