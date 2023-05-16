Anybody thinking Owensboro High School was done after being down eight runs to Daviess County in Monday’s opening round game of the 9th District Baseball Tournament was completely mistaken.
OHS’ Eli Hampton hit a towering 2-run home run to left field to tie the game 8-8 in the bottom of the sixth. Then Owensboro took care of business in the bottom of the eighth to earn the 9-8 win at Chautauqua Park. Evan Hampton bunted into a fielder’s choice and Trevor DeLacey scored the winning run from second on an error on the play. DeLacey reached on a single to left and Eli Hampton walked before Evan came up to bat.
“As a team we know not to quit, keep going, don’t give up,” Eli said. “The game’s not over until it’s over. That’s our philosophy, go out one batter at a time, one pitch at a time.
“Just hit it hard, that’s my main thing when I go up there. He gave me a pitch in my zone, I knew it was gone. Evan, he could’ve pouted going 0-for-3, but he went up there and did his job, it was great to see.”
Eli Hampton went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a single and the home run.
Owensboro (16-10) advanced to the district championship game for the first time since 2019, and will also advance the 3rd Region Tournament. OHS will await the Tuesday’s winner of Apollo against Owensboro Catholic in the other first round game of the district tournament.
The district championship game will now be Thursday at 6 p.m. Owensboro finished with the No. 1 seed in the district and DC was the fourth seed. DC finished 13-14.
“It’s a testament to our guys, I kept saying it’s not over, it’s not over, just catch some barrels, stack them up,” a very happy OHS coach Jake Fiorella said. “Things happen. Our guys kept battling, this is what we’ve been looking for. They never lost faith. It’s been a long two years, they deserve it.”
Cayden Ray was the starting pitcher but Will Rickard picked up the win in relief.
OHS scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth, after Daviess County went up 8-0 in the top half of the inning and had the bases loaded when OHS got out of the inning.
Daviess County had the bases loaded in the top of the seventh, but OHS got a force to get an out at home for one out. OHS turned a double play to end the inning and keep itself alive.
DC built its 8-0 lead on a combination of infield hits and free passes from OHS pitchers via either walks or hit batters. DC’s Layton Huskisson was hit four times.
Jackson Loucks led Daviess County with four RBIs and was 2-for-4 at the plate. Decker Renfrow, Cason Troutman, Lake Wilson and Carter Nichols each had two hits for DC. Wilson was the starting pitcher, but Troutman took the loss.
“Eli Hampton happened, he’s good, he beat us,” DC coach Austin Clay said. “We had some opportunities to score we didn’t capitalize on. It seemed like everything was bouncing our way early, then it didn’t late.”
DAVIESS COUNTY 013 220 00 — 8 11 2
OWENSBORO 000 053 01 — 9 12 1
WP-Rickard. LP-Troutman. 2B-Eli Hampton 2 (O). Troutman (DC). HR-Eli Hampton (O).
