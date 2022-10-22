Owensboro High School dropped Grayson County 55-0 Friday night at Leitchfield.
Evan Hampton had a 70-yard punt return and Javion Robinson had a 60-yard punt return for the Red Devils, now 7-2 and 5-0 in Class 5-A District 1.
Kenyata Carbon had touchdown runs of 42 and 21 yards for OHS. The Red Devils had 273 yards in total offense, and they held Grayson County to 30 yards in total offense. Owensboro finishes the regular season at Henderson County next Friday.
Grayson County fell to 4-5, 3-2 in the district.
TODD COUNTY CENTRAL 16, HANCOCK COUNTY 14
Todd County Central’s win left it and Hancock County at 1-3 in Class 2-A District 2, and Todd Central won the head-to-head matchup with Hancock.
Hancock County is now 6-3, 1-3 in the district. The Hornets finish their regular season hosting Holy Cross out of Louisville.
OHIO COUNTY 55, BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 14
Ohio County went to 3-6 on the season, 2-3 in Class 5-A District 1. The Eagles finish their regular season hosting Butler County.
GRAVES COUNTY 52, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 7
Muhlenberg County fell to 1-8, 1-4 in Class 5-A District 1. Muhlenberg will finish the regular season at Ballard Memorial.
Graves County is 5-4, 4-1 in the district and will finish second to Owensboro.
