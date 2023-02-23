Owensboro High School had Kenyata Carbon doing a lot of scoring damage, and he and other Red Devils were commanding the glass against Daviess County in the opening round of the boys 9th District Tournament.

OHS was in charge all the way for an 85-56 victory Wednesday night at the OHS gym. It was an efficient offensive win for an OHS team that had lost three straight games to end the regular season, and had not won a game in three weeks of calendar time dating back to Feb. 3.

