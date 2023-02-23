Owensboro High School had Kenyata Carbon doing a lot of scoring damage, and he and other Red Devils were commanding the glass against Daviess County in the opening round of the boys 9th District Tournament.
OHS was in charge all the way for an 85-56 victory Wednesday night at the OHS gym. It was an efficient offensive win for an OHS team that had lost three straight games to end the regular season, and had not won a game in three weeks of calendar time dating back to Feb. 3.
Carbon finished with 22 points and six rebounds. Kanye Johnson worked off the bench for 14 points and five rebounds, and Ji Webb added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Red Devils.
OHS’ size had a major impact on rebounding, as it dominated that stat 42-19 and led to OHS having a 27-6 advantage in second chance points.
The Red Devils had two major quarters in the game, 27 points in the second quarter behind Carbon and Johnson who each scored eight points, and 26 points in the fourth quarter with Ethan Pendleton scoring eight points off the bench.
“It took everybody in the room tonight,” OHS coach Rod Drake said. “We played a lot of guys who deserved to play, they picked it up in practice. Our second group pushed our first group, we were well prepared. When you’ve got seniors, they see what can happen, they came ready to play tonight.
“Dayshaun Sanders came in got a couple of steals, Caymen Powell was playing well. We got back to playing like we were early in the year.”
The Red Devils will meet Owensboro Catholic for the 9th District championship Friday at 7 p.m. at the OHS gym.
OHS fell to Catholic 80-78 in OT on Jan. 13, and Catholic dropped OHS 68-48 on Feb. 10.
“We shouldn’t have to say anything about Friday night,” Drake said about whether OHS needed motivation. “The last time I don’t even know if we showed up.”
OHS will take a 15-10 record into the district title game.
Gage Phelps scored 20 points to lead Daviess County, which finished 13-15. Jack Payne added 14 points for DC.
“They tore us up on the glass, they doubled us up on rebounds,” DC coach Neil Hayden said. “Playing in transition is not the game we needed to play. Owensboro does that to you, their pressure and their size bothered us. We’re down two centers, we’re just giving up a lot of size. Their game plan was to get the ball inside. They’re a quality team.
DC will lose six seniors.
“This senior class, I’ve known these guys since elementary school, they’re guys who care about this team and their school,” Hayden said.
DAVIESS COUNTY 15 14 14 13 — 56
OWENSBORO 16 27 16 26 — 85
Daviess County (56) — Phelps 20, Payne 14, Brown 7, Hillard 4, Oberst 3, Varble 2, McCain 2, Renfrow 2, Ayer 2.
Owensboro (85) — Carbon 22, Johnson 14, Webb 11, Pendleton 10, Powell 6, Hume 6, Hughes 5, Sanders 5, Swanagan 2, Howard 2, Moss 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.