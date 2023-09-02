Owensboro High School went for nearly 500 yards in total offense in rolling to a 50-7 win at Daviess County on a pleasant weather Friday night.

Evan Hampton picked up 222 yards and scored two touchdowns on 17 carries for the Red Devils. Deion Winstead also ran 17 times for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Winstead also caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Trevor DeLacey in the final minute of the second quarter that put OHS up 29-7.

