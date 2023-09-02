Owensboro High School went for nearly 500 yards in total offense in rolling to a 50-7 win at Daviess County on a pleasant weather Friday night.
Evan Hampton picked up 222 yards and scored two touchdowns on 17 carries for the Red Devils. Deion Winstead also ran 17 times for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Winstead also caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Trevor DeLacey in the final minute of the second quarter that put OHS up 29-7.
Owensboro had 495 yards in total offense and 370 rushing yards at Reid Stadium. Trevor DeLacey made 7-of-13 passes for 101 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
“We ran the ball hard, blocked well up front,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said. “We just executed.”
OHS went to 1-2 with the win after facing some strong competition against Christian Academy-Louisville in its season opener, and Bowling Green last week at Rash Stadium.
“Our credit goes to our offensive line,” Evan Hampton said. “Me and Deion, we can’t do it without them. It’s all them, we promise you.”
“They did an outstanding job, they worked all week getting the blocking schemes down,” Winstead said. “They made our jobs a lot easier.”
Hampton scored on a 15-yard cutback to put OHS up 36-7 with 6:05 to go in the third quarter. Winstead had a 13-yard touchdown run after that with 7:58 left in the game to start the running clock. Hampton went for 28 yards before scoring on a 19-yard run where he reversed field for the final score with 1:44 left
The Red Devils outgained DC 291-65 in the first half.
DeLacey threw two interceptions, including a pick six by Russ Crowe with a 20-yard return that cut the OHS lead to 22-7 with 3:20 left in the first half.
That was the first touchdown Daviess County scored this season.
Winstead was in on two touchdowns, the first on a 7-yard run with six minutes left in the first quarter, and the second was a 17-yard reception from DeLacey that made it 29-7 with 52 seconds before halftime.
DeLacey also hit Chadyn Morris with a 10-yard touchdown pass that saw Morris break three to four tackles to get in the end zone and make it 22-0 with 7:49 left in the second quarter.
DeLacey showed some second effort to score on a 2-yard run for a 15-0 lead with 10:23 left in the second quarter. Dereon Crowe also got a safety for OHS.
Daviess County had some key offensive linemen out with injuries. DC is 0-3.
“We moved the ball better than I expected,” DC coach Matt Brannon said. “I felt like we had a little more fight in us than we did last week.”
Daviess County scored its first touchdown of the game when Russ Crowe made a 21-yard interception return to cut the deficit to 22-7 in the second quarter.
DAVIESS COUNTY 0 7 0 0 — 7
O-Winstead 7 run (Browder kick)
O-DeLacey 2 run (kick failed)
O-Morris 10 pass from DeLacey (Browder kick)
DC-Crowe 21 int. return (Hendrix kick)
O-Winstead 17 pass from DeLacey (Browder kick)
O-Ev. Hampton 15 run (Browder kick)
O-Winstead 13 run (Browder kick)
O-Ev. Hampton 19 run (Browder kick)
