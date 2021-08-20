The Owensboro Red Devils have been pounding on the door of a KHSAA Class 5-A football championship for two seasons running, and now the proud program is seeking to take the final step and capture its first state championship in 35 years.
But OHS head coach Jay Fallin wants to make sure that his team doesn’t put the cart before the horse.
“There’s no doubt that at the start of every season our goal is to win a state championship,” said Fallin, whose 2020 team won 12 consecutive games before falling to longtime rival Bowling Green in the state title game at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field in Lexington.
“But you can’t focus on this all the time. The focus has to be on getting better every single day. The way we look at it, if you take care of the small things, the big things will take care of themselves.”
Two years ago, the Red Devils advanced to the 5-A state semifinals before losing to Frederick Douglas in Lexington.
Each of the past two seasons have provided quarterback Gavin Wimsatt with plenty of postseason experience, and the highly touted senior — who has committed to Rutgers — will attempt to lead OHS to the promised land in his final high school season.
OFFENSEWimsatt, at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, is the key to a high-powered attack, and as he goes, so will go the Red Devils.
“Gavin is a very talented quarterback who does everything well,” Fallin said. “He’s got a great arm, and he’s really developed into a complete quarterback over the past two seasons.
“He’s also a great leader, and, obviously, we’re thankful to have him back there leading our offense.”
Three players are vying for time as running backs — senior Javius “Bird” Taylor, junior Kenyata Carbon and senior Tramel Barksdale.
“Javius is small but extremely fast with exceptional straight-line speed,” Fallin said, “while Kenyata is very good, with great vision, and he’s very strong.
“Tramel is strong and very difficult to tackle.”
Owensboro’s receiving corps will be led by junior Khalil Rogers, the team’s second-leading pass-catcher a year ago. Other front-liners figure to be senior Eli Early, junior Jeremiah Goodwin and junior Ethan Pendleton, with several others providing superb depth.
“Khalil has a very refined skill set at receiver, and we have several others capable of making big plays for us,” Fallin said. “From a physical standpoint, this is one of the biggest groups we’ve ever had.”
The OHS line will feature sophomore left tackle Jackson Lindsey, sophomore Jerrick Williams or junior Bronson Williams at left guard, senior Ryland Chaney at center, senior JaMarian Stephens at right guard and junior Trey Miller at right tackle.
“We return a lot of experience on the offensive side of the ball,” Fallin said. “We’ve been very explosive in scoring points the past few seasons, but we need to do a better job at running the football, and that’s been a primary focus for us throughout the offseason.”
DEFENSE
The Red Devils’ multiple (4-2-5) defense
has been the program’s bread and butter for years, and nothing will change in that regard this fall.
“We feel like we can control the game and control our season when we’re playing well on defense,” Fallin said. “Our defensive guys, coaches and players, take a lot of pride in preparation.
“Our players want to play ferociously hard on every single snap, swarm to the football, gang tackle and unsettle the opposing offense.”
Up front, OHS will go with Barksdale at end, junior Sahvon Hines at tackle, junior Jacoryon Miller at nose guard and Goodwin in the hybrd slot.
Linebackers will be senior Kindrick Williams and Xavier Early, a transfer from Hancock County.
The Devils’ fleet secondary will showcase Taylor, senior Maurice Moorman, junior Kanye Johnson, junior Kasey Boone and junior Zach Clark, who is coming off an excellent sophomore season. Pendleton is also in the secondary mix.
SPECIAL TEAMSWimsatt, always a threat to run, and Goodwin will handle the punting chores, while reliable Drew Lanz returns for kicking duty.
“We place heavy emphasis on special teams play, and I like our personnel,” Fallin said. “Our kickers are very solid all the way around, and we have some great return men who are capable of breaking the big play every time they touch the ball.
“We’ve won many games through the years with our special teams unit.”
OUTLOOKDespite losing some key players to graduation, Owensboro has reloaded and is ready to make another strong run to the top.
“There are some outstanding players we need to replace,” said Fallin, whose team went into a COVID-19 quarantine the first week of August. “But I feel good about where we’re at because we do return a lot of experience.
“Depth is always a concern for every team out there, but we’re optimistic about our possibilities — we’re ready to go.”
