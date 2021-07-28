There’s a true family feel to Soap Box Derby racing generally across the sport.
That certainly was the case for two pairs of siblings from Owensboro who finished in the top five of their classes in the FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby World Championships at Akron, Ohio.
Ryan Locher finished third in the Rally Masters division last weekend. Brayden Locher was fourth on Local Stock.
Sadie Meyer was second in the Rally Stock division and Drew Meyer was fifth in the Local Super Stock division.
They were among more than 270 boys and girls from across the United States to take place in the competition. It was held at the world-famous Derby Downs track.
Racers between the ages of 7-20 years old build their race cars from kits. They are motorless vehicles powered by gravity and raced downhill. They compete in local Soap Box Derby competitions to earn their trip to the World Championships.
Racing families are common in the sport.
“There are a lot of siblings racing,” said Josh Meyer, the Meyer kids’ dad. “Mom and dad races, sometimes even back to the grandparents.”
There are competitions at the Ben Hawes Park Gravity Racing Track. The Ben Hawes track is considered one of the fastest in country. There are Masters cars that will hit speeds of 36 miles an hour there.
There are also rally races in Bowling Green, Madisonville, and in South Charleston W.Va, where local racers go to earn points.
“That was probably one of the better weeks we’ve had, us or any of the Owensboro racers,” said Stephen Locher, the Locher kids’ dad.
Both Locher and Josh Meyer were pleasantly surprised at how their kids finished, especially the second and third places for Sadie and Ryan.
“We were definitely shocked,” said Josh, Sadie and Ryan’s dad. “I was just hoping would make it out of first round. This is third year we’ve been up there.
“All the kids from Owensboro are good drivers, and they’ve got good cars. To have five of ours place in the top 10 is great.”
Jacob Leonard was eighth in the Rally Masters.
“After they got out of the first round, we thought if we can get one or both in the top nine that would be incredible,” Josh said. “That might be a once in a lifetime thing to be in top nine in the same year. I was more than happy.”
Sadie is 9 and Drew is 12. They each started racing when they were 7 years old.
“She watched Drew before she could race,” Josh said. “When we started we didn’t know anything about this. Sadie got the benefit of Drew’s experience, she started out at a bigger advantage. She hung around 21/2 years, she had friends that were racing, she was excited to go up there.”
Ryan Locher reached the championship round by beating the No. 1 ranked car in the Rally Masters division. Ryan beat the racer from Washington state by .006 seconds.
“I was beyond excited,” Stephen Locher said. “You probably would’ve thought I had won the Powerball.”
Ryan is 13 years old and to keep him from getting nervous Stephen didn’t tell him the level of competition he was racing against in the first or second rounds.
Ryan’s first two wins in his division were a subject of interest at Derby Downs.
Brayden Locher is 11.
It’s a full week for racers to make it to Akron.
Cars are taken apart to be inspected and put back together by the racers on Monday or Tuesday. There is a challenge race for rally winners on Wednesday and local winners on Thursday. On Friday, cars can be worked on to get ready for the championship rounds that are on Saturday.
“You tweak your car for each different track,” Josh said. “You can change weight, change torque. Some of it can depend on how hot or cold it is.”
Kelsey Settles was a world champion from Owensboro in the 2015 Rally Masters Division.
Nathan Christian from Bowling Green won the Local Super Stock last week. Landon Watson from Evansville won the Rally Masters.
The Owensboro contingent is always looking for more racers, and the public is welcome at racing competitions at Ben Hawes, which was an Owensboro Lions Club project from several years back.
“Owensboro has a really good group, a lot of fast cars, and that makes us all better,” Stephen said. “We push each other to be faster.”
“We all help each other,” Josh said. “In western Kentucky it’s like one big family. We all look out for each other.”
