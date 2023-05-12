Owensboro High School did a good job in an 8-1 softball win over McLean County to end the regular season.
But, OHS coach Quincy Moorman wanted to see the team put more hits together Thursday night at Shifley Park.
“We played well in spots,” Moorman said. “We’re just not stringing things together like we need to, especially going into the district. You get a leadoff hit, then nothing, nothing, a couple of batters in a row. We’re not putting anything together, we didn’t put three or four hits together. A base hit is great, but it doesn’t do any good if the people coming up behind you can’t move you over and can’t bring you in.
“We left a lot of people on base. I’m always confident with the talent that we have. We’ve just got to get them to believe in themselves.”
OHS put up four runs in the bottom of the fifth. The game was tied 1-1 when Lindsey Gibson singled to lift OHS to a 2-1 lead. Hessi Johnson had a pop out that scored a run, Ellington Embry hit a double to score a run, and Keely Harris hit another double for an RBI and a 5-1 lead.
The Lady Devils sealed things in the bottom of the sixth with three more runs. Gibson doubled in two more runs, and Johnson’s RBI pop out added the final run for Owensboro.
OHS closed the regular season 9-19. OHS will meet No. 4 Daviess County on Monday in the 9th District Tournament.
Kirsten Tindle struck out nine with no walks in seven innings for OHS, allowing three hits and one run.
Addison Hill and Ashleigh Howard were each 2-for-3 and scored two runs each for OHS. Sophie Moorman was 2-for-2 with and RBI and a run scored. Gibson was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Gibson and Embry each scored a run. Mercedes Allgood walked and scored a run.
McLean County tied the game 1-1 in the top of the fourth on Emma Miller’s sacrifice bunt to bring in Abigail Walker, who singled. Amber Willis had a double for McLean County (5-14).
McLEAN COUNTY 000 100 0 — 1 3 2
OWENSBORO 100 043 x — 8 10 1
WP-Tindle. LP-Willis. 2B-Harris, Hill, Embry, Moorman, Gibson (O). Willis (M).
