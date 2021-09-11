Owensboro High School passed its first test without Gavin Wimsatt at quarterback.
The Red Devils took control in the third quarter and went on to a 35-7 win over Owensboro Catholic in front of a big crowd at Rash Stadium on Friday.
This was the first game for OHS since the departure of Wimsatt for Rutgers University after last week’s win over Daviess County.
The four-star senior quarterback left for Rutgers, where he committed in the spring, enrolling early after finishing his senior course work at OHS. Wimsatt was practicing with Rutgers late this week.
Kasey Boone was handed the keys to the Red Devils offense, and the junior quarterback did well in his first varsity start, as OHS claimed the City-County championship. Boone threw for two touchdowns, finishing 9-of-13 through the air for 140 yards. He had an interception that wasn’t his fault, going off the hands of Khalil Rogers in the fourth quarter.
Showing confidence in his receiver, Boone went back to Rogers for a 25-yard score that made it 28-7 with 10:33 left in the game.
“In practice especially, we make the effort that if somebody drops the ball, we go right back to them the next play,” Boone said. “That was an instance where it happened in a game.”
“We’re not going to put kids out there if we don’t believe in them,” OHS coach Jason Fallin said.
Rogers also made two interceptions on a night when OHS got four total.
Kenyata Carbon also had an interception to go with 94 yards on 11 carries. Carbon had a 23-yard touchdown run to put OHS up 7-0 with 4:15 left in the first quarter.Catholic answered three plays later when Lincoln Clancy found Braden Mundy running open down a seam and hit him for a 56-yard touchdown pass-run play.
“The score was the result of one long play, we lost Braden, he’s good enough that when you lose him he can make you pay,” Fallin said.
The Devils are 3-1 on the season.
Catholic was aggressive from the start, and that knocked OHS back on its heels some.
“Our guys maybe came in with the perception that we were going to run away with this thing, just because they’re 0-3, and we’d had success,” Fallin said. “I felt all week we were going to be in a fight.
“Jason (Morris) is a really good coach, he’s got a good staff, he’s always going to put his guys in position to get better. They’ve improved tremendously every week.”
OHS went up 14-7 when Tramel Barksdale powered in from the 1-yard-line with 2:38 left in the second quarter.
OHS got the ball to start the third quarter, and it went to work on the ground. Carbon left the game with an injury two minutes into the second half after he’d gained 10 yards.
He was on crutches with ice on his knee, but there wasn’t a firm report on his condition.
Fallin said their team doctor wanted to get an MRI, but they didn’t want to speculate on a possible injury.
Boone found Ethan Pendleton two plays after that for a 7-yard touchdown pass that put OHS up 21-7.
There was the touchdown pass to Rogers, then a 55-yard interception return of a Brady Atwell pass by Owensboro’s Maurice Moorman for the final score with 9:50 remaining.
“The defense grew up a ton tonight,” Fallin said. “Bend but don’t break. They did get in the red zone a couple of times, but we found a way to make some plays. Just gave up one touchdown.”
Jeremiah Goodwin was destructive on defense for OHS.
He had eight tackles total, four tackles for loss and three sacks.
OHS limited Catholic to 224 yards in total offense, 223 through the air.
“Jeremiah is doing as much for us on both sides of the ball as anybody,” Fallin said. “He’s a linebacker-rush end hybrid, he does both.”
Barksdale led OHS’ rushing attack with 141 yards on 19 carries. The Devils picked up 255 yards on the ground and had 395 yards in total offense.
Catholic is 0-4, but Morris liked what he saw for long stretches out of his team.
“We knew we had fixed a lot of mistakes the prior week, we’ve got pups cutting their teeth, we’re getting better every single week, I’m not going to say anything negative about my team,” Morris said. “We’re going to have some thick skin getting through the early part of this schedule, but in the end, I’m hoping it’s for the best for our team.
“We made some big plays, but we weren’t sustaining drives — that happens against a team that’s solid like Owensboro.”
Morris thought Catholic came out with an aggressive mindset.
“It’s Owensboro, we’re going to come out ready to rock and roll, the records are thrown out every time you play this game,” Morris said. “Our record doesn’t count until it’s district play. In our minds, we’re still 0-0 until we play Hancock County on Sept. 24.”
CATHOLIC 7-0-0-0 — 7
OWENSBORO 7-7-7-14—35
O-Carbon 23 run (Lanz kick)
OC-Mundy 56 pass from Clancy (Frick kick)
O-Barksdale 1 run (Lanz kick)
O-Pendleton 7 pass from Boone (Lanz kick)
O-Rogers 25 pass from Boone (Lanz kick)
O-Moorman 55 interception return (Lanz kick)
