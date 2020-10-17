Owensboro High School had Graves County chasing all over the field Friday night. The Eagles were always a couple of steps, and touchdowns, behind.
OHS dropped Graves County 42-21 on an October chilled evening at Rash Stadium.
The Red Devils had a lot of variety in the way they put points on the scoreboard.
A recovered fumble on the opening kickoff to Graves County led to an Austin Gough 2-yard touchdown run for OHS before 54 seconds were gone in the game.
Trevon Tinsley got the perfect setup, and blocking wall, for an 80-yard jaunt down the OHS sideline for a 21-7 lead to open the third quarter.
“We’ve been really close on KOR, but nobody will kick it to us, and you see why,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said. “As far as scheme goes, I’m talking about our assistant coaches, Coach (Todd) Houston, we’ve got a really good scheme, if somebody will kick it to us.
“That’s been the challenge, getting somebody to kick it to us, and rightfully so. In watching film, we really worked on that particular return, they kicked it right where we wanted, to Trey in the middle of the field, and we set that return up perfectly. That set the tone for the second half.”
Ethan Avery took off for a 26-yard sprint where he slipped a tackle before the goal line to put OHS up 28-14 with 4:38 left in the third quarter.
Ben Flaherty caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Wimsatt for a 35-14 OHS lead with 10 minutes left.
Wimsatt had a 1-yard sneak for a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter.
Wimsatt hit 14-of-17 passes for 155 yards unofficially with a passing touchdown and two interceptions. Wimsatt also ran for 40 yards.
Flaherty capped the scoring with style when he picked up a Graves County fumble and took it 60 yards to the house for the final margin for the Red Devils.
“We take a lot of pride in special teams, and we had a defensive score,” Fallin said.
Five OHS receivers caught passes in the game.
“If you’re one dimensional and you only have one star, that’s pretty easy to defend,” Fallin said. “But when you’ve got multiple guys all over the field you can’t key on one. Balance is the idea.”
The Red Devils are now 6-0, 3-0 in Class 5-A, District 1. The Devils are No. 6 in Class 5-A.
Graves County fell to 4-2, 3-1 in the district.
Graves County got a 3-yard touchdown run from workhorse Clint McKee to tie things 7-7 with 3:48 left in the first quarter.
John Brown hit Kyler Madding with a 13-yard touchdown pass to cut Graves County’s deficit to 21-14 midway through the third quarter.
Brown found Kendall Lawrence for a 7-yard touchdown pass that made it 35-21 with 4:57 left.
Brown finished with 105 yards on 11-of-20 passing. McKee went for 162 yards on 29 carries.
“They’re good up front and McKee is good, he is really good,” Fallin said. “We’ll see him again next year. The quarterback has improved. They’re probably the best offensive team we’ve seen this year on the whole. I think our defense did a good job of growing up.”
OHS did a good job of locking up defensively when it had to get stops. OHS got two stops on fourth down in the game, including at its own 36 in the second quarter.
“The stats may not show it, but we got some crucial stops that we had to get, much better than we did in weeks one and two, especially the big fourth down stop, when we stuffed them at midfield,” Fallin said. “Our defense grew up a lot, especially for being put in some bad spots by the offense.”
GRAVES COUNTY7 0 7 7 — 21
OWENSBORO7 7 14 14 — 42
O-Gough 2 run (Lanz kick)
G-McKee 3 run (Thomas kick)
O-Wimsatt 1 run (Lanz kick)
O-Tinsley 80 kickoff return (Lanz kick)
G-Madding 13 pass from Brown (Thomas kick)
O-Avery 26 run (Lanz kick)
O-Flaherty 21 pass from Wimsatt (Lanz kick)
G-Lawrence 7 pass from Brown (Thomas kick)
O-Flaherty 60 fumble return (Lanz kick)
