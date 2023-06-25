The Owensboro Street Soccer Bowl had its run for a fifth year at Legion Park earlier in June. The multi-division tournament had over 40 teams this year and is ready for more growth.

“The turnout was great, we had 41 teams and that’s the best so far,” said Nikos Agisilaou, who runs the street soccer bowl with his brother Christakis. “The quality of competition was good. Most people who play soccer in the area were there. We were excited. Our first year we had 18-20 teams, it has grown. A lot of high school coaches in the area are getting their kids out there, they get a team together. We had a lot of younger ones out there, this is the first year we had our own middle school girls group.”

