Owensboro High School couldn’t be sure it had escaped until Javius Taylor had knocked away Daviess County’s last pass attempt and the clock read zero.
The Red Devils survived 42-34 against a determined DC team Friday night at Rash Stadium. They made a lot of errors along the way, including two Gavin Wimsatt interceptions that set up DC touchdowns, but the Devils were able to go to 2-0 on the season.
“We did them a lot of favors,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said. “Four turnovers, you lose the turnover battle you’re not going to win very often. We had penalties at inopportune times; losing contain on the pass rush, to allow (Joe) Humphreys to get out of the pocket, scramble. Then DBs losing coverage when he did scramble.
“But, to act as though it was all our mistakes isn’t really being genuine. They have a really good team, they came in here and played with a ton of heart and battled. They continued to put the heat on us as a team.”
There was a lot of heat on OHS in the fourth quarter.
DC was trying to drive for a score and potentially tying 2-point conversion in the final 1:50. Humphreys connected with Decker Renfrow on a deflected pass for 42 yards on 4th-and-21 down to the OHS 8. Humphreys couldn’t get a completion on four plays from there and the game was over.
OHS had gone up 42-34 on a 51-yard jet sweep touchdown by Steven Stevenson with 1:56 left. Ben Flaherty intercepted Humphreys to set up that score.
Humphreys hit Max Dees with a 9-yard scoring strike just inside the pylon to get within 35-34 after missing the extra point with 7:51 left.
OHS had gone up 35-28 on Wimsatt’s inside pass to Ethan Avery, who slipped two tackles to finish the 7-yard touchdown play with 45 seconds gone in the fourth quarter.
Daviess County scored 22 straight points from the end of the second quarter through the third, going from a 21-7 deficit to a 28-21 lead on Humphreys’ 8-yard touchdown pass to Alex Floyd with 7:34 left in the third quarter. Will Ball intercepted Wimsatt to put DC in shape for that touchdown drive.
A 14-yard run by Avery tied the game 28-all with 4:29 to go in the third quarter.
Humphreys also found Carter Hamilton wide open for a 66-yard touchdown pass to tie it 21-all. Humphreys scored on a 7-yard keeper just before halftime to cut Owensboro’s lead to 21-13.
OHS didn’t get on the board until Wimsatt found Treyvon Tinsley with a 16-yard touchdown pass with 39 seconds to go in the first quarter.
Wimsatt scored on OHS’s next play from scrimmage when he got moving down the Red Devils’ sideline for a 49-yard touchdown that put them up 14-0.
Hamilton caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Humphreys to cut that deficit to 14-6. Zach Head intercepted Wimsatt to set up that touchdown.
Wimsatt’s sneak from the 1 pushed OHS back in front 21-6.
OHS had four turnovers, two interceptions by Wimsatt and two fumbles.
The junior quarterback was 15-of-29 for 218 yards and two touchdowns. Wimsatt also ran 14 times for 111 yards and two more scores. Avery ran 20 times for 110 yards. Tinsley had five catches for 81 yards.
“When Gavin is on the move is when he looks like a Power 5 quarterback,” DC coach Matt Brannon said. “We purposely didn’t rush him, tried to contain him. He ran the ball very well tonight.”
Humphreys was also impressive in leading the Panthers after missing their opening game while in COVID-19 quarantine.
Another junior quarterback, Humphreys was 20-of-36 for 270 yards and four touchdowns with an interception. Humphreys also ran 14 times for 93 yards and a score.
“Joe has progressed a lot from last year,” Fallin said. “We didn’t have Joe on film, all of us underestimated how much growth he’d made from last year. He’s a big kid, tough runner, throws the ball well, and his O line blocks well for them.
Bryson Parm went for 137 yards on 23 carries. Dees made seven catches for 72 yards.
DAVIESS COUNTY0-13-15-6 — 34
OWENSBORO7-14-7-14 — 42
O-Tinsley 12 pass from Wimsatt (Lanz kick)
O-Wimsatt 49 run (Lanz kick)
DC-Hamilton 22 pass from Humphreys (kick failed)
O-Wimsatt 1 run (Lanz kick)
DC-Humphreys 7 run (Renfrow kick)
DC-Hamilton 64 pass from Humphreys (Dees pass from Humphreys)
DC-Floyd 8 pass from Humphreys (Renfrow kick)
O-Avery 9 run (Lanz kick)
O-Avery 7 pass from Wimsatt (Lanz kick)
DC-Dees 9 pass from Humphreys (kick failed)
O-Stevenson 51 run (Lanz kick)
