Owensboro High School nearly got a painful lesson Friday night in how costly turnovers can be in a postseason football game.
The Red Devils lost three fumbles and threw an interception, yet survived a determined and physical Graves County squad, 28-21, at Rash Stadium.
OHS battled the entire evening, but eventually earned a third-round matchup with Fairdale next Friday at Rash Stadium.
The Red Devils are 10-0. Graves County finished 7-3.
“We won,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said. “There was kind of a feeling among the players, maybe among people who follow us, that maybe this was going to be a 3 or 4 score margin. We knew it was going to be a competitive game. If not for three turnovers, maybe it ends up being a little wider margin.
“The fumbles, that’s totally controllable by us. We won’t survive another game fumbling the ball (three times).”
OHS quarterback Gavin Wimsatt had an early fumble inside the Graves County 10 and an interception, but he put up big numbers in the second half on the way to 26-of-36 passing for 286 yards and three touchdowns.
Wimsatt hit Treyvon Tinsley with two touchdown passes, including a 7-yard scoring strike that made it 28-21 with 8:25 to play.
Tinsley also made a 1-handed catch and just stayed inbounds in the end zone for a 17-yard scoring play that made it 7-7 late in the second quarter.
“Treyvon Tinsley, who came in the game with a banged up knee, really bailed us out,” Fallin said. “There’s a huge difference in being down 7-0, and going in tied 7-7. He makes a tremendous catch to get us down in the red zone, then makes another tremendous catch and a tremendous ball by Gavin.”
Wimsatt also made a 16-yard touchdown pass to Ben Flaherty that pushed OHS in front 21-7.
OHS went up 14-7 coming out of halftime on an 81-yard kickoff return by Kenyatta Carbon.
“We felt if they continued to kick it deep to us, that we were going to be able to scheme up a return and give us a chance for a special teams touchdown,” Fallin said. “He picked up a lot of great blocks en route to the end zone.”
Tinsley finished with 11 catches for 135 yards.
Ethan Avery was a major threat on the ground and catching passes. Avery had 10 carries for 68 yards on the ground, and he made seven catches for 87 yards.
OHS finished with 376 yards in total offense.
Graves County running back Clint McKee went for 207 yards on 45 carries with touchdown runs of 4 yards and 1 yard.
Quarterback John Brown threw for 99 yards and had a 26-yard touchdown pass to Race Richards that tied the score 21-21 early in the fourth quarter.
Graves County drove to the OHS 19 before turning the ball over on downs to the Red Devils to run out the clock.
“We wanted to run the ball, our team is successful by putting the ball in Clint McKee’s hands,” Graves County coach Nick Kemp said.
GRAVES COUNTY 0-7-7-7 - 21
OWENSBORO 0-7-14-7 - 28
G-McKee 4 run (Thomas kick)
O-Tinsley 17 pass from Wimsatt (Lanz kick)
O-Carbon 81 kickoff return (Lanz kick)
O-Flaherty 16 pass from Wimsatt (Lanz kick)
G-McKee 1 run (Lanz kick)
O-Tinsley 7 pass from Wimsatt (Lanz kick)
