Owensboro is in store for another busy summer of sports in 2023, and it’s a result of strong partnerships throughout the community.
Without the collaborations between Visit Owensboro, the Owensboro Convention Center, the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department, the Daviess County Parks and Recreation Department, the Owensboro Country Club, the Pearl Club and countless restaurants, shops, boutiques and other facilities, the city wouldn’t have such a vibrant sports scene.
“We really value the partnership with those folks,” said Visit Owensboro Destination Development & Sports Management Director Chris Gendek. “We have top-notch facilities here in the community, and so when we host these events or tournaments, we have people that come back because we’re family friendly, we’re very accessible, great attractions, great amenities, restaurants, things to do, sights to see, a great downtown — we all work together, and it wouldn’t be possible without those partnerships.
“You can do good things by yourself, but you can do great things together.”
It’s all inspired by community members who want to help their city thrive.
“It’s fantastic,” Gendek said. “It’s extremely important to have everybody working together. Everybody that we work with, whether it’s a facility or a restaurant or a shop in Owensboro or Daviess County, we’re trying to put our best foot forward to show people what Owensboro has to offer.
“We want to offer big-city amenities with a small-town feel.”
And, it keeps getting bigger.
“Owensboro and Daviess County are continuing to see incredible growth in sports tourism,” said Visit Owensboro President Mark Calitri. “Our team at Visit Owensboro has been very intentional and strategic in our approach to pursuing new sports events.”
A couple of those strategies have been “game-changing,” Calitri added.
“One, with the addition of the new indoor sports package in the convention center, we’ve been able to recruit events throughout a full 12 months of the year,” he said. “Two, we’ve been working collaboratively with event planners and local sports groups to broaden our events to include pickleball, archery, ice hockey, futsal and adaptive sports.”
Adaptive sports are for athletes with disabilities or physical limitations.
Some of the events that have been brought to Owensboro include the American Junior Golf Association’s Junior All-Star Tournament, which will remain at Owensboro Country Club for at least the next two years; the All ‘A’ Classic small-school state softball tournament at Fisher Park; and the 2-A Championships to highlight Kentucky high school athletes, among others.
This summer, Fisher Park will serve as host to the USSSA World Series for 7U-13U teams July 1-4 and the NSA Fast-pitch Softball Central World Series for 7U-18U squads July 12-16.
“That’s one of the things that players love — we’ll have them out for a parade at Friday After 5 that goes all the way to the Bluegrass Museum,” Gendek said. “One kid told me once that he’d never had as much fun at a tournament without winning a game before.”
As much as regional and state-level competitions enjoy hosting events in Owensboro, some of those who benefit the most from the tight-knit community are actually locals themselves.
“We do work closely with Chris Gendek and have a strong relationship with him for sports recruitment,” said Owensboro Parks and Recreation Director Amanda Rogers. “I would say as far as events at city-owned park facilities like the Edge, Jack C. Fisher Park, Owensboro Tennis Complex, Waymond Morris, Thompson Berry, etc., they play a supporting role. My team and local sports and league-related folks recruit and work to put on tournaments and events. About 85% of everything at our locations is recruited, hosted and ran by local sports and league-related folks and my team.”
When summer hits each year, Rogers added, the Parks Department is determined to keep the sports calendar filled.
“We have an amazing year planned,” she said. “We have multiple sports groups renting, several new at Jack C. Fisher Park for the season. In addition, our citizens who work on our local league sports boards do an amazing job hosting events and tournaments. Local Sport League Board members like Duncan Campbell, Robert Bradfield, Jonathon Patton, Mike Watson, Otis Sowders, Anna Greene, Noel Clayton, Sheena and Jason Link, Ty Stauffer, and Jason Koger work to recruit regional and state events to make a robust and varied sports calendar at our city-owned parks facilities.”
The collaborative efforts have paid off over the last several years, Calitri said, and he doesn’t see it slowing down anytime soon.
“The sports planners are looking for more than a top-quality sports facility,” he said. “They love Owensboro because of our amazing riverfront, wide selection of restaurants, and top-quality, conveniently-located hotels. Planners tell me they love the safety our community offers and it’s easy to navigate.”
