Owensboro High School wasn’t exactly sharp in a girls basketball matchup at Whitesville Trinity, but the Lady Devils got production from everybody on the floor in a 63-32 win Monday.

Owensboro is in a stretch of five games in seven days, so it went to its versatile bench often and a lot of Lady Devils scored points at the St. Mary of the Woods Community Center in Whitesville.

