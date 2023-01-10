Owensboro High School wasn’t exactly sharp in a girls basketball matchup at Whitesville Trinity, but the Lady Devils got production from everybody on the floor in a 63-32 win Monday.
Owensboro is in a stretch of five games in seven days, so it went to its versatile bench often and a lot of Lady Devils scored points at the St. Mary of the Woods Community Center in Whitesville.
“We knew coming in it was a five games in seven days stretch, the positive is we have the depth so we don’t have to play some girls tons of minutes, they can get a breather here and there,” OHS coach Jansen Locher said. “We were a little rusty tonight. They knew Whitesville was struggling this year, I told them anytime you go on the road it doesn’t matter, if you’re struggling and they’re hitting it’s going to be a game, and it was for awhile.
“We were able to go deep on our bench and stretch them out. We gave some different looks, we’re trying to work on some different things, our girls did a good job doing what we were asking them to do, we were just lackadaisical in some of our defenses.”
OHS fell to Owensboro Catholic 38-36 in a matchup with a great atmosphere at the OHS gym Friday night. OHS followed that with a 76-33 win at Caldwell County on Saturday. The Lady Devils go to Union County on Tuesday, and they finish this run Thursday with a matchup at the OHS gym against Hancock County. The Lady Hornets are the only team in the 3rd Region to beat Owensboro Catholic this season, winning 56-51 in the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic on Jan. 2.
“The girls were disappointed Friday night, but I wasn’t very disappointed because it was exciting to see the girls battle through that entire game,” Locher said. “We knew on Saturday we would play a lot of girls, be confident and take advantage of the minutes you have. We had a lot of good numbers today too.”
Owensboro is 12-5. Trinity is 0-12.
OHS switched out players four at a time and went five for five a couple of times at Trinity.
More from this section
“We do it, we feel like we can go so deep we want to give everybody a look and get them a feel for the game early on,” Locher said. “If we go three, four, and sometimes we went five tonight, just gives some different looks. We’ll go big, we’ll go small, we’ll go fast, we’ll go slow, some different looks and different defenses. The girls do a good job of cheering the other girls on, encouraging them to shoot open shots, even tonight A’Lyrica (Hughes) struggled a little bit but she was over here telling the girls get the next one, that’s what you look for from your leaders.”
Chandler Worth led OHS with nine points, Lindsey Gibson and Lizy Phillips had eight points each.
Owensboro was 19-of-58 from the floor for 32%. OHS was 4-of-16 from 3-point range for 25%.
Trinity’s Josie Aull scored a game-high 10 points.
OWENSBORO 15 15 15 18 — 63
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 5 8 11 8 — 32
OHS (63) — Worth 9, Gibson 8, Phillips 8, Hughes 7, Paige 7, Mooreman 5, Hogg 5, Carbon 4, Wilkins 3, Harris 3, Greer 3, Palmer 1.
Trinity (32) — Aull 10, E. McDaniel 6, Payne 6, McDowell 6, M. McDaniel 2, Morris 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.