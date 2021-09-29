Owensboro High School swept Apollo 3-0 in a 9th District volleyball match Tuesday at the OHS gym. OHS won 25-12, 25-14, 25-21.
Brooklyn Williams had eight kills for OHS (14-8, 2-3 in 9th District). Kennedy Thompson had seven kills, and Chase Mather had 12 digs. Maya Joska had six blocks, 10 assists and six kills, while Mia Covington had 15 assists and five kills for the Lady Devils.
For Apollo (8-13, 0-5), Havanah John had 12 kills and two blocks. Ahalia Ramirez had 12 assists, Allie Hargitt had five kills and four assists, Abby Spong had five digs, and Kelsey Dickinson had four digs.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 3, HANCOCK COUNTY 0
Trinity won 25-13, 25-20, 25-10 at the St. Mary of the Woods Horn Community Center in Whitesville.
Bailey Millay had seven digs for the Lady Raiders (20-4), Cassidy Morris had 10 kills, and Abby Payne had seven digs and two aces. Josie Aull posted 29 assists, two kills and two digs.
Georgia Howard had four aces, six kills and seven digs for Trinity, Hannah Nash had 10 kills and three digs, Taylor Pedley had 10 digs, and Kenzie McDowell had three kills and two blocks.
OHIO COUNTY 3, GRAYSON COUNTY 0
Ohio County won 25-13, 25-16, 25-17 at Leitchfield.
Camryn Kennedy had 10 kills, 15 assists and 15 digs for the Lady Eagles (12-9).
Heaven Vanover had four kills, three blocks and three digs, Caroline Law had 19 assists and eight kills, Kaitlyn Sampson had 11 digs and seven kills, Madison Kircher had 10 digs, Madison Decker had seven kills, and Lindsey Bryant had seven digs. Kara Porter chipped in four blocks.
BOYS’ SOCCER DAVIESS COUNTY 2, SOUTH WARREN 0
Sam Glover and Dax Sandifer each had goals in the Panthers’ victory in Bowling Green.
With the win, DC finished the regular season 15-1-4.
South Warren was limited to one shot on goal. Daviess County had seven shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.