Owensboro Western 10U won the Cal Ripken Kentucky state championship on Sunday, when the tournament moved from Moreland Park to Jack C. Fisher Park because of the rain and storms during the day.
Western 10U got short fire truck parade Monday night at the Sportscenter and their field at Moreland Park.
The team will be playing again in the Ohio Valley Regional on Thursday in Gailsburg, Ill. The 10U team will not know their opponent until today.
“We’re confident we’ve got the pitching, the defense and the bats to get through what we need to,” said Mike Watson, the 10U coach and Western league president.
The key for 10U winning state Sunday was pitching depth to get through pool play and into the elimination rounds of the tournament.
“Our pitching ran a little deeper than some of the other teams,” Watson said. “We had kids step up in games we didn’t think would be in the pitching rotation (which helped save arms). We hit the ball very well, the bats stayed on fire.
“Larue County beat us first game in pool play and it was a pitching duel, we had a couple of errors that gave up a couple of runs in the eighth inning. We had unfinished business to take care of, when we saw them in the semifinals, they were confident and we were confident they shouldn’t have beaten us the first time. We beat them 4-0.”
Neal Quisenberry the main pitcher in semifinals. Daken Havener was the closer. In Western’s 8-4 win over Breckinridge County in the championship game Havener was the winning pitcher and Jaxson Boling was the closer.
“We came out with a whole lot of confidence in the championship game,” Watson said.
There were several other Owensboro Western teams that advanced in regional tournaments or were in a state tournament.
The Western 8Us were regional runners-up to Lexington South Red. The Western 9Us were third in their regional. Western 11Us were 1-2 in regionals. The Western U12s lost in the state tournament semifinals.
Watson thinks anytime a team can advance to a regional tournament, it has had a strong season.
“It’s outstanding what they’ve done,” Watson said. “Anytime you can win state it’s a big deal, but anytime you can compete at regionals with teams from five states and bring home second or third, that’s great, it’s really good.”
