Teams from Owensboro Western Cal Ripken baseball are having successful postseasons so far.
Owensboro Western 8U and 9U All-Star teams will be competing in Ohio Valley regional tournaments this weekend in Lexington. They won their respective state tournaments last weekend.
Western 11U also is in the regional in Lexington as state runner-up.
Western 10U is playing in a state tournament going on this week at Moreland Park. Western 12U will be in the state tournament at Beaver Dam this weekend.
State tournaments going on now are pool play then will move to elimination. Regional tournaments are working the same way.
Michael Watson is the league president, and the league is proud of the success its All-Star teams are having. Owensboro Western plays at Moreland Park.
“It takes hard work all year, these guys and kids get in the work,” Watson said. “It’s a great group of coaches who stay dedicated to the kids and the playground. We’re like one big baseball family.”
Scott Haynes is a coach for the 9U team.
“Being the defending 8U state champs from last year, we knew we had a pretty good chance this year to make another run at a title,” Haynes said. “These kids are all best friends and if they’re not together on the field, they are at a pool party or staying the night with each other. We are all really just a big family.
“It’s pretty magical to watch how these kids have gelled together over the years. They know what each other is thinking.”
Western 9U outscored state tournament competition 44-0 before seeing an Elizabethtown team it knew would be a challenge in the championship game. Western won that game 8-3.
Western is 1-1 in pool play and has a game Friday.
“The kids know what’s at stake and what it takes,” Haynes said. “They know how to pick each other up.”
Chris Seaton is coach of the 8U team, which went 12-0 in city, district and state tournaments. Western 8U outscored opponents 135-13 in those games. There is also a core group on this team that plays travel ball.
“Our defense has been our trademark,” Seaton said. “At that age there can be a lot of errors, but we’ve kept that down. It’s impressive and it says a lot about their ability to catch and field. They can hit the ball too. Our leadoff could bat 12th and our 12th could bat leadoff. In the state championship game, our 11th-hole hitter had a two-RBI double to win the game.
“Most proud of there’s a total-team effort. You don’t hear any complaining, they just do what they are asked and they put the team first.”
Seaton thinks the 8U team has a good shot to be competitive.
“We’ve won in such handy fashion, we’re not going up there just to show, we want to try and win,” Seaton said.
Mitchell Shoup coaches the 11U team, which also started in regional pool play.
“We played shutdown defense and the bats were on fire,” Shoup said of how Western 11U played in the state tournament. “This is the best group of kids I’ve ever coached, they have each other’s backs, they work hard and it shows.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.