Owensboro Western won its first pool play game in the Cal Ripken Ohio Valley 10U Regional on Thursday in Galesburg, Illinois.

Western beat Beechmont 11-1 with Jaxson Boling getting the win and giving up one run, and CJ Schindler was the closer.

