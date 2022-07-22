Owensboro Western won its first pool play game in the Cal Ripken Ohio Valley 10U Regional on Thursday in Galesburg, Illinois.
Western beat Beechmont 11-1 with Jaxson Boling getting the win and giving up one run, and CJ Schindler was the closer.
Jaxson Dickens was 3-for-3 with a triple for Western. Chandler Johnston had a double. Neil Quisenberry was 2-for-2 with a double. Greyson Chrisman had three RBIs. Schindler was 2-for-2.
CBS SPORTS CLASSIC EXTENDS DATES
The CBS Sports Classic, an annual college basketball showcase featuring perennial powers Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio State and UCLA, has been extended for three years through 2026. The marquee event, which began in 2014, is broadcast each year on The CBS Television Network and available to stream live on Paramount+.
The 2022 CBS Sports Classic will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. This will be the first time that Madison Square Garden hosts the CBS Sports Classic.
This year’s doubleheader will include Ohio State facing North Carolina at 3:00 PM, ET followed by UCLA taking on Kentucky. This set of matchups was last featured in 2017, when North Carolina defeated Ohio State, 86-72, and UCLA knocked off Kentucky, 83-75.
Each of the four programs appear in the Top 25 of the CBSSports.com preseason rankings, according to CBS Sports college basketball analyst Gary Parrish. Following its run through the NCAA Men’s Tournament and with nearly all of its major contributors returning next season, North Carolina appears at No. 2, and is joined by Kentucky (No. 4) and UCLA (No. 10) in the Top 10, while Ohio State is No. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.