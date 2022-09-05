RAMPAGE HOCKEY

Owensboro Puckhogs’ Kingston Cunningham, middle, and Brantley Wilkerson, right, fight for possession of the puck against Louisville Ice Cards’ Brock Hasse during a game on Jan. 21 at the Edge Ice Center.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro Youth Hockey has started some preseason practices with teams getting ready for age group travel play later in September.

The travel league consists of the Owensboro Rampage and Owensboro PuckHogs teams.The Rampage has travel teams at the varsity and junior varsity levels.

