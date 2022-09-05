Owensboro Youth Hockey has started some preseason practices with teams getting ready for age group travel play later in September.
The travel league consists of the Owensboro Rampage and Owensboro PuckHogs teams.The Rampage has travel teams at the varsity and junior varsity levels.
The PuckHogs will be fielding travel teams at the Mite, Squirt, Pee Wee and Bantam levels.
The Rampage won a historic third straight KHSHL state championship in March in Lexington.
The Rampage got things going recently with an Owensboro Classic preseason tournament at The Edge.
The Rampage are coached by Jason Link, who has been the head coach of the varsity program for four years.
“This year we have 10 returning players,” Link said. “We have begun to practice and this team has a great work ethic and desire to play the game. This team is fast, strong, and very dedicated to one another.
“We look forward to this season and spending the time at VOX CrossFit, on the ice, and traveling together. I love these players and I am very grateful for the time I get to spend with them. We will have more home games this season then we have ever had, and cannot wait to see all of our Owensboro fans at The Edge ice rink.”
A group of seven players on last year’s Rampage team were likely the first to win three state championship rings.
“It was not a fluke,” Link said. “A lot of kids started coming into their own, our sophomores and juniors started to find a rhythm. We play everybody on the team early in the season, we may not be as successful early in the season, but by the end of the year we can play three full periods.”
More from this section
Coaches for the other travel squads in Owensboro Youth Hockey were selected recently for the season.
The 14U/Bantam team is coached by Brian Coomes.
The 12U/Pee Wee team is coached by Adam Everly.
The 10U Squirts team is coached by Mike Aldrich.
The 8U/6U Mites team is coached by Dustin Hamilton.
Aldrich coached the Squirts team last season, when it had a strong finish in its 10U division toward the end of last season.
Squirt team won two competition banners late in the season. One of those was from the Big Bear Tournament in St. Louis, and the other was for the Tri-State Buckeye Squirt Tournament in Ohio for the Buckeye Travel Hockey League.
The Squirt team won both events, going undefeated in the Ohio tournament at Oxford.
There is also House League play with OYH. Registration for House League opens Sept. 17.
