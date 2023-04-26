Owensboro High School boys basketball coach Rod Drake thinks the success of the OHS program over the years helped him be named the Kentucky All-Stars coach for this summer’s series with Indiana.
“It’s an honor, and it goes back to the success we’ve had as a team, it’s a team accomplishment,” Drake said. Last year the long-time OHS coach was an assistant with the All-Stars for the first time.
“Being a high school coach, this is were you can get some high quality players and it’s really like being on a college coaching staff,” Drake said. “The kids on last year’s team, you look down there and you’ve got 12-13 kids getting after it. You can do a lot of things on the fly with those players, any coach would love to be in that situation.”
Drake passed the 250-win mark in December. Drake coached OHS to a KHSAA state championship in 2015. OHS has won three 3rd Region championships total in Drake’s 15 seasons coaching at the school where he was also a star player. OHS won the 1980 state championship with Drake as a key player.
The Kentucky game in the series is scheduled for the Owensboro Sportscenter on June 9 at 5:30 p.m. for the girls and 7:30 p.m. for the boys. The Kentucky-Indiana All-Star game will move to Indianapolis and Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the doubleheader on June 10.
When the team was announced Friday, there was some questioning locally on social media and radio talk shows about Kenyata Carbon being left off that roster. Carbon was the senior leader for the Red Devils in their 19-11 season where they won the 3rd Region championship, then lost a heartbreaker, 66-65, to Ashland Blazer in the opening round of the KHSAA State Tournament.
Carbon scored 22.1 points and grabbed 7.1 rebounds a game to lead the Red Devils in both categories.
A case could’ve also been made for Owensboro Catholic’s Brian Griffith, who averaged 20.8 points a game to lead the Aces to a stellar 28-6 record. Catholic lost to OHS in the regional championship game.
There was no All-Star tryout for the 2023 team, as had been the usual way of picking these teams.
The teams were picked by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches and the Kentucky All-Star Selection Committee. That committee looked at players throughout Kentucky during the season, and it had a list of names to work off of. There were around eight or nine high school coaches from Kentucky on the evaluation and selection committee.
More from this section
“Previous years they had tryouts, you had to find the perfect week, sometimes those weren’t well attended,” Drake said. “I know they got looks (Carbon, Griffith). If you’re wanting to make an All-Star team, when don’t know who’s watching your games, somebody may have seen you three times and you didn’t play well.”
Drake had input about the roster evaluations. Michael Stinnett is one of Drake’s assistants with the All-Stars, along with Jeff Morrow from Iroquois, who will be head coach of the 2024 Kentucky All-Stars.
The timing of the All-Star games could be closer to the end of high school basketball season for both states, Drake said.
“One of things right now you run into are proms, other events, and the tryouts would be now,” Drake said. “By the time the games are scheduled kids are in summer school. Personally, I think this game should be played like the old Derby Classic, around mid-April, the kids have had basketball going on, they’ve still got the excitement going.
“On the positive side of this, these guys are getting some good workouts in before they are heading to their college campus.”
University of Kentucky signee Reed Sheppard is Mr. Basketball and will wear the No. 1 jersey.
Sheppard will be joined on the boys’ roster by Marcus Eaves of Madisonville-North Hopkins, Gerard Thomas of Henderson County, Chappelle Whitney of state champion Warren Central, Crew Gibson of DeSales, Kenyon Goodin of Collins, Jeremiah Israel of Lloyd Memorial, Cyr Malonga of Evangel Christian, Jacob Meyer of Covington Holy Cross, Teagan Moore of Owen County, Reece Potter of Lexington Catholic, Gabe Sisk of Ballard.
There will be about three practices a week for a few weeks and a scrimmage with the Kentucky Junior All-Stars before the Indiana series starts.
Indiana swept last year’s boys games and have a 7-game winning streak in the series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.