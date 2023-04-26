OWESPTS-04-26-23 DRAKE ALL-STARS

Owensboro head basketball coach Rod Drake watches from the bench during a game on Feb. 22 against Daviess County.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro High School boys basketball coach Rod Drake thinks the success of the OHS program over the years helped him be named the Kentucky All-Stars coach for this summer’s series with Indiana.

“It’s an honor, and it goes back to the success we’ve had as a team, it’s a team accomplishment,” Drake said. Last year the long-time OHS coach was an assistant with the All-Stars for the first time.

