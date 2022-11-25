Owensboro High School’s boys’ basketball team experienced a solid season in 2021-22, leading the 3rd Region in victories (22) against only eight defeats, but McLean County stunned Owensboro by 16 points in the regional tournament semifinals.
That upset notwithstanding, veteran OHS coach Rod Drake — who directed the Devils to the 2015 KHSAA state championship — felt good about the season overall and feels better about the one to come.
“I thought we had a great season, but at the end of it we kind of hit the the wall, and we weren’t able to accomplish what we wanted to — the standards are high here,” said Drake, also a key player on Owensboro’s 1980 state championship squad.
“We played a lot of guys at a lot of positions last season, and we’re really excited about the players we have coming back. We’re really excited abut the possibilities this season.”
Leading the way will be battle-tested senior guard Kenyata Carbon, who averaged team-highs of 20.3 points and 7.8 rebounds as a junior, shooting better than 49% from the floor and a team-best 74% from the foul stripe.
“Kenyata has been our leader the past couple of years,” Drake said. “He’s a tough, hard-nosed player who isn’t afraid of the big moment.”
The likely point guard will be freshman Jonathan Moss.
“He’s a natural point guard, a heady player who knows how to play the game,” Drake said. “He wants the basketball in his hands, makes good decisions, and he’s one of those guys who makes everyone else better.”
Others in the mix include senior guard Cayman Powell (5.9 ppg), sophomore swingman Will Hume (3.2 ppg), senior swingman Jalen Rogers (4.6 ppg), senior swingman Talas Taylor (6.2 ppg) and sophomore forward-center Keaton Hughes (2 ppg)
“Cayman is a great defender who will play off the ball this year, and his confidence level has really gone up,” Drake said. “Talas and Will are very good perimeter shooters.
“Jaylen is a strong kid who can shoot and has a very consistent game. Keaton came on late for us last season and should be ready to step up and play a bigger role for us.”
The Red Devils lost a key player to graduation in veteran swingman Amari Robinson Wales (19.6 ppg), but that could be offset if Owensboro Catholic transfer Ji Webb, a 6-6 senior post player, is deemed eligible to play by the KHSAA. Last season, Webb averaged team-highs of 18.6 points and nine rebounds per game for the Aces.
No matter the personnel OHS puts on the floor, the team’s style of play will remain the same — fast.
“We never change that — it’s a fun way to play, getting up and down the court like we do,” Drake said. “We’ll press on defense and force the pace when we have the ball. We’re always looking to turn the opposition over and get easy baskets. That has been, and will remain, a huge part of our identity.”
Drake said the Red Devils need to sharpen the saw in a few areas.
“We want to play even better defense than we’ve played in the past, and we want to make rebounding a primary focus on both ends of the court,” Drake said. “Other than that, we want to take care of the basketball and limit careless mistakes.”
“We have several key players who gained a valuable year of varsity experience last season, so I look for us to show improvements in all these areas.”
The goals, of course, remain lofty at Owensboro.
“We want to improve our team as the year goes along,” Drake said. “We face a very competitive schedule once again, and I think that will prepare us for tournament time when we want to be in position to win championships.”
