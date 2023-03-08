Rod Drake wanted to know where the ladder was in the moments after Owensboro High School accepted the 3rd Region championship trophy.
Drake wanted to climb the ladder and cut some nets in what had been a packed and energized Owensboro Sportscenter on Tuesday night for the regional championship game Tuesday night.
The Red Devils finished off a major tear through the postseason with a 3rd Region Tournament championship. They did it with a 63-41 win over rival Owensboro Catholic that was mesmerizing for the half gym full of Red Devil fans who were still hanging around the floor a half hour or more after the game had ended.
This will be the 45th trip to the Kentucky State Basketball Tournament for OHS (19-10). This is one Drake really wanted to have, in large part because each of the last two boys high school seasons held such promise for the Red Devils that they didn’t quite fulfill.
OHS was a strong team throughout the 2021 and 2022 basketball seasons. Neither of those teams reached the regional championship game.
This Red Devils team did make it, and they took the championship with them in a game that became a blowout because of their defensive disruptions leading directly to layups or other easy baskets.
Catholic shot 24.6% from the floor (14-of-57) and 11.1% from 3-point range (2-of-18).
This became a pattern over the five games of the 9th District and then 3rd Region tournaments. The stage was set for this OHS win over Catholic with the Devils 69-55 victory over the same team for the 9th District championship 10 days ago.
It might be more accurate to say the stage was set in the last two games of a 3-game losing streak that left OHS 14-10 and not looking like much of a regional championship threat.
OHS was dumped by 20 points by Catholic, 68-48, on Feb. 10. Ohio County then beat OHS 65-57 on Feb. 14.
The Red Devils haven’t lost since. They worked through some personnel changes, as they have much of the season, and they got in form at exactly the right time.
This will be Rod Drake’s fourth time coaching OHS in the state tournament. OHS won the state championship in 2015.
Of course, Kenyata Carbon has been an unstoppable force in getting to the basket. The talented and tough senior scored 31 points to push OHS to the regional crown.
Ji Webb was a 6-foot-5 force in the lane defensively and on the glass throughout the game. Webb scored 12 points, all in the second half, pulled down 10 rebounds for a double-double and blocked five shots. Webb also altered a lot of other shots by Catholic.
Webb had been a standout at Catholic as a sophomore and junior, but he transferred to OHS after fall break of this school year and was cleared to play in games for OHS by the KHSAA in late January.
“Since Ji has been there he rebounds very well, contests shots,” Drake said. “When Ji is in the game there’s no straight line drives. He gave those guys confidence (on defense) where they could be tough out front.”
Webb has understood his role with OHS since picking up more minutes and starting through the last month of the regular season.
“Defense is the sole reason we’re here. That’s what we’ve focused on,” Webb said. “Coming here, I focused on what I could do, rebounding, blocking shots, that’s the whole reason I was here.”
His contributions to OHS definitely helped it earn the trip to the State Tournament.
“I feel great about going to Rupp,” Webb said. That will be against Ashland Blazer on March 15, and Webb wasn’t the only one with OHS feeling great about the trip.
