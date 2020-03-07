The University of Kentucky is dealing with some drama that a top-level college basketball team doesn’t need this late in the season.
No. 6 UK is at Florida to close the regular season.
The Wildcats had some trouble on the court late in the 81-73 upset loss to Tennessee. Nick Richards and Ashton Hagans were having discussions that didn’t look friendly. Hagans and UK coach John Calipari were at odds, evidently, on the sideline about whether Hagans wanted to go back in the game or not.
Calipari seemed to brush anything involving him and Hagans off as not being that serious.
“There are sometimes I’ll go to a guy and ask him, ‘Do you want to go in?’ If he says, ‘No,’ I say, ‘OK,’ we move on,” Calipari said.
That’s what Calipari and BBN want for whatever dust-up Hagans and Richards may be having.
Their situation seemed to revolve around not passing the ball. Richards appeared to have ample opportunities to get the ball against Tennessee.
Calipari said in Lexington on Friday he wasn’t concerned with the body language of the team as it continues to try and solidify a top-3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
“Nah, heat of the moment, some of that stuff,” Calipari said. “When you coach young kids, this is what pops out sometimes. And you won’t believe this, I get emotional so I don’t mind when other people get emotional. I get it.”
Keion Brooks spoke to the media Friday in Lexington also. He said any tense times on the court were nothing new.
“We’re competitors,” Brooks said. “We’re not always going to agree with each other. I wish we could all sit here and sing Kumbaya and everything would be all right, but that’s not how the game works. There are going to be some fiery times. There’s going to be some tension here and there, but as long as we all still believe in each other, that’s all that matters.”
The team supports Hagans, who has had trouble with turnovers and making shots at times over the last month, according to Brooks.
“Just been continuing to let him know that we love him and care about him,” Brooks said. “We’re doing everything we can to help him.”
Tyrese Maxey has been handling the ball some as lead guard, and Calipari thinks he has been improving recently.
Of course, Immanuel Quickley leads the Wildcats in scoring (16.2 points a game) and has been an offensive force for more than a month.
“With Tyrese, he’s growing up right before our eyes,” Calipari said. “He’s making winning plays. There are times the ball is in his hands to go make plays and then there are other times it’s in Immanuel’s hands. Like when we were at Texas A&M, I could have put it in Tyrese’s hands.
“But when I saw the kid making all of those shots I said, ‘Maybe not his hands. Maybe Immanuel’s hands.’ So, this is one of those teams.”
Quickley had 30 at Texas A&M, a 69-60 UK win.
“Someone has it going, we’ve got to ride that guy,” Calipari said.
