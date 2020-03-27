The college basketball season is (prematurely) over.
The annual offseason of player movement is well under way.
University of Kentucky freshman Johnny Juzang became the first Wildcat to announce his future intentions in a Twitter post Friday afternoon.
The 6-foot-6 guard from Los Angeles announced he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal in hopes of moving on to a different school.
Here is Juzang’s full statement:
“What a ride. This last year at Kentucky was one of the best experiences of my life. I grew so much not only as a player but as a young man as well. I’d like to thank all my coaches, my brothers, the trainers, the staff, BBN, and everyone who made this year so special. From the bottom of my heart, I’m going to miss this place. With lots of thought and consideration, I’ve decided to put my name into the transfer portal.”
Juzang averaged 2.9 points and 1.9 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per game in his one season at Kentucky.
