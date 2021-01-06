LEXINGTON
Well, at least the University of Kentucky is surviving the lesser teams to open its SEC basketball season.
Never would those in BBN imagine that UK would need, yes, need to beat lower-rung teams like Vanderbilt and Mississippi State. But here we are on the sixth day of 2021, with UK fans sort of delirious over a 77-74 survival win over Vandy on Tuesday night at Rupp Arena.
Let the folks have a little party, UK kept from losing three straight for the first time in the 45-year history of Rupp Arena. The Wildcats are now 3-6 and 2-0 in the SEC.
UK went to Mississippi State and needed two overtimes and seeing coach John Calipari get ejected to break a 6-game losing streak last Saturday.
“Just walking away (with a win), especially what we’ve been through this season, I don’t care if it’s a middle school team,” said Davion Mintz, who hit what was the game-winning 3-pointer. “A win is a win. We’re super desperate and we’re going to go out there and play like it.”
UK did things against Vandy that needed a couple of weeks of practice work from Calipari and the team. Those would be executing basic plays, and winning the small battles across 40 minutes of a college basketball game.
Devin Askew drove in the lane and found Mintz on his left, who he hit with a fine pass after Jacob Toppin screened to give Mintz a little opening. Mintz then settled and made the jumper with 48 seconds left.
“Without the screen there was no shot,” Mintz said of Toppin’s work on that play.
UK had to survive a 3 try by Vandy that bounced two or three times on the rim before it fell off, allowing UK to celebrate.
“I was like, please let us win, don’t go through,” said Olivier Sarr, who was monumental in helping Kentucky get past Vanderbilt.
Sarr, who has had his own confidence struggles early this season, came through with a game-high 24 points and lived at the free-throw line to hit 14-of-17 shots.
UK was 26-of-32 for 81.3% foul shooting.
Askew and Mintz formed a strong enough backcourt to go for 22 points, five assists and no turnovers. Those numbers can hold UK together until Terrence Clarke can return from a leg injury.
Dontaie Allen got considerable minutes for the second straight game, and he did what he needed on offense, 14 points, two 3-pointers and all four of his free throws.
“Dontaie broke down a ton defensively,” Calipari said. “But keep shooting, what he’s doing for us, we can’t replace it.”
That would be shooting and making from long range. UK can live with Allen not being a defensive stopper if he can make shots and draw so much defensive attention that it opens up space for other Wildcats.
Toppin’s energy rebounding and defending Vandy standout Scotty Pippen Jr. got the attention of everybody in blue.
“He is doing the dirty work,” Sarr said of Toppin.
UK is still waiting on BJ Boston to become a factor when the game is on the line. He has been on the bench in the closing minutes of the last two games, including the last seven minutes against Vandy and both overtime periods at Miss. State.
Calipari has asked for patience with Boston from UK fans.
“BJ’s going to be fine,” Calipari said. “We need our fans to absolutely support BJ. If you want to be nasty, be nasty to me. It’s my fault. I’m the one who put him in the game.”
Calipari will have other chances to put Boston in games that will get progressively tougher. The Wildcats be on the road Saturday at Florida, which got dumped 86-71 at home by Alabama on Tuesday.
Bama has two signature road wins now to open SEC play, also winning at No. 7 Tennessee.
Bama will see Kentucky at Rupp Arena next Tuesday.
