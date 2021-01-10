GAINESVILLE, Fla. — In his first game of the season, Keion Brooks Jr. scored 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting and Kentucky more closely resembled its No. 10 pre-season ranking by throttling Florida 76-58 on Saturday.

Brooks is the only returning scholarship player who played last season, and only until last week was he medically cleared to return to competition after missing the first nine games of the season with a left leg injury.

Although he’d been conditioning and participating with the team in non-contact drills, Thursday was his first full practice since the injury.

“What did I have to lose? I was just thankful to be able to go out there and play,” Brooks said. “I didn’t want to put pressure on myself. It’s the first time I’ve been on the floor with a lot of these guys.

“I just want to go in the game and say guys, calm down, we’re going to be OK.”

Though topping 70 points for the third straight game, the Wildcats exerted high energy on the defensive end and held Florida to 37.5% shooting (21 for 56) and scored 25 points off 16 Gators turnovers.

The Wildcats (4-6, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) used a 16-4 run to start the second half after leading 35-29 at the break.

Davion Mintz could tell the difference Brooks brought to the team with the sophomore’s overall game.

“He gave us a whole different element to the game,” Mintz said. “I’m speechless really, it was amazing.

“Keion has been easing in with practice, but the game he turned it to a different switch. We didn’t know he would come in and make an impact like this.”

Brandon Boston Jr. and Mintz each scored 13 for UK and Olivier Sarr 10.

Anthony Duruji scored 15 for Florida (5-3, 2-2) and Tyree Appleby 10.

Kentucky has won three straight and will ready itself to play Alabama (9-3, 4-0) in an early-conference matchup for the top spot in the SEC on Tuesday at Rupp Arena.